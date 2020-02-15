Members of the Cobble Creek golf community in Montrose reacted with shock when the word spread: Their neighbors, Julie and Richard Duncan, were stabbed to death in Texas on Thursday, allegedly by their own son.
“They were a fabulous couple, fabulous neighbors,” said next-door neighbor Susan Gray. “This is extremely shocking. It’s horrendous.”
Richard, 67, and Julie, 68, were visiting their son, Benjamin Duncan in El Paso. Benjamin Duncan, 35, has been arrested on suspicion of capital murder and was being held on a $1 million bond.
The El Paso Police Department said in a news release that on Thursday, Benjamin called them and said he had killed his parents. When officers entered his home, they found Julie, already dead of stab wounds, and Richard, who was taken to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police did not release a possible motive and declined on Friday to provide additional information.
“They were pretty popular in the community, well-thought-of and active. It’s a shame,” said Randy Griffin, Cobble Creek club general manager. “It’s really tragic.”
Ned Frazier, president of the Cobble Creek clubhouse’s member board, said he learned of the Duncans’ deaths on Thursday.
“That’s just tragic. We’re just trying to figure out how we reach out to the family to express our condolences. It’s one of those things in life — how could something like that happen?” Frazier said.
“You just can’t imagine something like that happening to someone. … You shudder to think something like that could happen.”
Gray, who lived next to the couple for seven years, said Richard Duncan was a Marine. He and Julie had another son, as well as a granddaughter, she said.
She got the news from her husband, after another neighbor saw him in their yard and informed him, Gray said.
“I haven’t been able to sleep. It’s forever on my mind,” she said.
