Montrose COVID cases rise again; more deaths in Delta County

Montrose County again recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases, with 31 additional positive tests since Thursday.
The numbers put the county’s two-week percent of positivity rate at 11.5% and as of Thursday, there were 644 active cases and six people reported hospitalized. (Hospital patient loads change daily or even more frequently, as people are either admitted or discharged.) As of Thursday, there were 2,785 confirmed cases of the virus. Of 30,643 tests done, 27,505 were negative.
The death toll in Montrose county remained at 35, but in neighboring Delta County, it climbed to 42, according to Delta County Public Health.
Montrose County on Thursday administered 499 vaccines and booster shots to those who met the criteria of phases 1A and 1B. The county continues administering vaccines to those who are eligible; the number of vaccinations that can be given is dependent on how many doses Montrose County receives from the state each week, which in turn depends upon federal supplies.
People who are eligible under 1A and the top tier of 1B need to preregister at montrosecountyjic.com, or by phone at 970-252-4545. They will then be contacted when vaccine is available.
Under state guidelines, the higher tier of 1B — health care workers, first responders and people 70 and older — is prioritized. The county cannot accept preregistrations for people 65-69 at this time.
The lower tier of 1B includes essential workers in education, food, agriculture, manufacturing, postal service, public transit, grocery, public health, frontline essential human service workers, direct care providers for homeless people; essential state and judicial officials and essential frontline journalists.
People who do not fit 1B criteria should not preregister at this time. People who are not registered and who have not been contacted to be informed of availability should not appear at the vaccination site; it is not a walk-up clinic and public health cannot provide vaccine on-demand.
Phase 2 vaccinations are projected to begin in spring; again, this is dependent upon supply.
This phase is for people 60 - 69 and people 16 - 59 with obesity, diabetes, chronic lung disease, chronic kidney disease, cancer, or who are immunocompromised. It also includes other essential workers whose jobs advance the continuity of local governments and adults who received a placebo during vaccine clinical trials.
Vaccinations for the general public are projected to roll out in summer; yet again, the timeline is subject to change depending on vaccine availability.
For COVID-19 testing sites, visit montrosecountyjic.com and click the “Testing” box.
As always, public health officials urge everyone to continue practicing measures to reduce the risk of spreading the virus; the advice applies to people who have been vaccinated as well as those who have not been.
• Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet when in public places, including trails and other outdoor spaces.
• Wear a face covering in public places and wear it over both your mouth and nose.
• Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
• If you are sick, stay home. Reach out to your primary care providers if you are experiencing the symptoms of any illness, so that you can obtain proper and timely treatment.
