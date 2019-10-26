For most teams, the week leading up to the big state tournament brings quite a bit of stress and anxiety, but that’s not the case for the Montrose High School cross country runners.
Head coach Brian Simpson that feeling passed after regionals last week in Delta. They were at their most nervous because their goal all season long was to qualify for state.
Now since that’s come to fruition for a few of them, the Montrose runners are going to enjoy their experience when the state tournament begins today in Colorado Springs.
“The stress is less because we’re heading there (to state) and we’re focused on finishing out the season,” Simpson said.
Senior Kelsey Rycenga is certainly feeling that way as she’s breathing a sigh of relief because her ultimate season-long was to qualify during her last year on the team.
“I’m super excited about it because it would have been kind of a bummer if I went all three years and then my senior year I didn’t get to go,” she said.
The boys team will have seven runners take to the race as it qualified as an overall unit after taking fourth place at regionals back on Oct. 18. Ethan Birchem, Zack Morris, Joshua Simpson, Zack Oldroyd, Nels Motley and the Graff brothers, Jonas and Sean, will run for the Indians. Additionally, the Graffs would have qualified for state individually as the pair finished in the top 15 at the regional meet.
The Lady Indians have only one runner going to state in Kelsey Rycenga, who took third place at regionals.
Rycenga will run at 9:40 a.m. followed by the rest of the Montrose athletes competing at 11.
After the runners seeing some of their fastest times of the season, that probably won’t be the case at state, Simpson said, adding the reason comes down to the two seperate tracks.
He explained Confluence Park is quite flat, open and has plenty of room to run. Meanwhile, the state tournament’s site, Norris-Penrose Event Center, has some hills and tight corners that will cut into the runners’ times.
Additionally, it’ll be more cramped as the Montrose athletes will try to create some space as they’ll race against 200 racers compared to regionals which had about 90, said Simpson.
“They’ll have to fight through and not only get a great spot but a good time in that first mile,” he said. “They’ll then be able to spread themselves out into a space where they feel comfortable racing.”
This meet will feature two four-time state qualifiers in Rycenga and Sean Graff.
Simpson said that feat is quite rare, but it makes sense as they’ve been premier examples on how to become a four-consecutive qualifier.
The pair both said they’re not overly concerned with how they’ll do at the meet.
Graff said he wants to have a good race and isn’t worried about his time or where he’ll place. As for Rycenga, she said her only hope is to break her personal-best time at state, 20:06, which she set back as a sophomore.
“I just want to break 20 if I can,” she said.
Simpson also has his own goals in mind. He said he hopes the Graffs and Rycenga can finish in the top 20 because doing so would be “an awesome achievement.”
The Montrose coach added if the boys team could rank anywhere between 10th and 15th that would also be a noteworthy accomplishment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.