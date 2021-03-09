It wasn’t hard to notice the comfortability the Indians displayed to both Montrose and Palmer Ridge fans at Lloyd McMillan Gym Tuesday night.
Montrose climbed out to a 15-7 lead after eight minutes of play, helped by Trey Reese’s aggressive attack and Luke Hutto’s soft touch around the rim.
The Indians continued to embody what a comfortable team looks like, leading 27-8 with 3:50 left in the second quarter. The Bears had little answer for Reese, who repeatedly sized up defenders and used his quick first step to reach the basket.
Backed by a roaring crowd — the loudest it's been in Lloyd McMillan this season, even with limited fans — the Indians’ dominance continued in the second-half as they cruised to a 63-49 win, clinching their second straight appearance in the 4A Sweet 16.
“Our game plan was to keep them out of the middle of the paint,” Montrose coach Ryan Voehringer said. “... We kept them out of the paint, kept them off the free throw line. That’s their (Palmer Ridge) game, penetrate and get people in foul trouble. We did a great job on that.”
A portion of Palmer Ridge’s dribble drive offense comes from Gabe Hanson, the Bears’ leading scorer. Hanson came into Tuesday’s contest averaging 12.3 points (through eight games), but Hutto’s lockdown defensive play gave Hanson little chance to operate.
Hanson scored 6 points, converting just two field goals, his lowest total this season. With the Bears’ leading scorer neutralized, baskets were hard to come by.
“I thought Luke had one of his better defensive games of the season,” Voehringer said. “I thought Luke’s length bothered him… Luke didn’t have one of his better offensive games, but I told him, ‘lock down the other team’s best player.’ I thought he did a great job defensively.”
Hutto scored 11 points on 4-of-12 from the field, and he shot 3-of-8 from the free-throw line, but he was picked up by his teammates. Fletcher Cheezum was a perfect 8-of-8 from the charity stripe en route to a game-high 21 points, and Reese added 15 points (12 in the first-half), knocking down three triples with six assists and five rebounds.
That’s been the theme for the Indians in the 2021 season. Whether it’s Cheezum, Reese, Hutto, or even Ashden Oberg, all can score and offer versatility during any contest.
“Trey played great — had a great first-half,” Voehringer said. “He got us going in the second quarter and we got running. Anytime we get out and run we’re pretty good with 34 in the first-half.”
Montrose extended the lead to 19 with 2:52 left in the third quarter. The Bears offered a shade of resistance, scoring 11 in the period and later closing the deficit to within 13 a few minutes into the fourth.
The Indians, though, went on a 6-0 run to push their lead back to 19. It was an efficient night offensively for Montrose, shooting 22-of-46 (47%), and shot over their season average from the line, 15-of-23 (65%).
Palmer Ridge’s De’shamoi Greaves scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter. Alek Rodriguez, another top scorer for the Bears, had 10 points, though eight of those points were converted at the free-throw line.
Montrose (15-0) will host Green Mountain (11-4) on Thursday as the teams play for a spot in the Great 8. Green Mountain defeated Frederick 64-32 on Tuesday.
