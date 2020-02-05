The City of Montrose Waste Management conducted a semi-annual audit in Denver on Jan. 15 that showed a large decrease in the city’s recycling contamination rate -- from a twelve percent average since 2017 to five percent in 2020.
“Contamination” is defined as “the percentage of trash or non-recyclable materials within the city’s overall recycling collections,” and the statewide average is nearly twenty-two percent.
"We are much, much lower than is normally collected at that facility," said Public Works Manager Jim Scheid in a press release from the City of Montrose. "It's very significant."
Montrose collected 720 tons of recyclable materials in 2019. For the 2020 audit, the materials were collected from the city in January and transported to the sorting facility, where about 1,000 pounds of them were used in the audit.
For contamination rates over ten percent, an extra processing fee is applied for each ton of collected materials. The reduction in contamination will allow Montrose to reduce its cost of recycling.
"It is great to see our contamination amount go down so much,” Scheid said. “This will result in a fee being removed that was applied due to excess contamination, and it also shows that our efforts in our community to help reduce contamination through education have been working.”
Through publicity efforts, collaboration with the Montrose City Youth Council and with a community group called Montrose Recycles, the City of Montrose aimed to educate the community about what can and can’t be put in a recycling bin in order to reduce contamination.
“[Montrose Recycles] actually does audits on some of our neighborhoods while we’re picking up the recycling. They go door to door and actually talk to people and explain to people why they can’t throw this in the bin. Over time, it’s finally started to work,” Schied said.
The City of Montrose Waste Management added in the press release, "This positively reflects the efforts of the City of Montrose to tag frequent contaminators and remove recycling carts from residents who are unwilling to change their behavior."
Residents can help maintain Montrose’s decreased rate by continuing to reduce contamination, including separating recyclable materials from each other and leaving out materials such as glass and film plastic. The City of Montrose also encourages residents to have their cans out by 6 a.m. on collection days to keep the collection schedule on track. The Public Works department collects trash once a week and recycling once every two weeks.
“Hopefully we can maintain where we’re at now. Five percent is very low for the industry,” Schied said. “I appreciate [the community’s] efforts. It’s not easy, sometimes recycling is confusing and so paying attention to that is difficult, so I appreciate the effort.”
