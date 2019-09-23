The state of Colorado hit a home-based daycare in Montrose with multiple violations after finding last week that a 15-month-old child was left sleeping in a closet and that an improperly trained aide was left alone with more children than the facility’s licensure allowed.
Separately, the Montrose Police Department has cited Tess Werner, the owner of Little Tots Child Care & Preschool, Inc., into court on the allegation of non-injury child abuse as an act of criminal negligence, Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said.
He said the allegation arises from a state licensing specialist having found the toddler in a Pack ’N Play that was enclosed in a windowless, dark closet.
“It is our understanding at that point in time that she was left unattended, or was not being checked on. With a case like that, we dig deeply into state statute to see what is going to be applicable,” Smith said.
Werner’s court date on the misdemeanor allegation is Oct. 21. Smith said the aide had not been cited.
The phone number listed for Little Tots rang through to a fax signal Monday, with no prompt for voicemail. The Montrose Daily Press reached out to Werner through social media but had not heard back by deadline.
According to a Sept. 17 Colorado Department of Human Services inspection report, licensing specialist RuthAnn McCullam arrived that day for a supervisory visit. She found 17 children at the center, at 1141 Ridge St., which, per its licensing, was limited to no more than 12 children; further, although it was also limited to no more than two children under the age of 2 at one time, the inspector observed five children under 2.
McCullam further found the aide working there was alone, even though, per requirements, at least two staff were to be present at all times because more than eight children were at the facility. Werner was away at the time of the inspection, collecting older children from school, the report says.
McCullam also found that the aide had earlier taken a two-hour lunch, leaving Werner alone with 17 children.
An inspection report from 2018 also found Werner had been away picking up kids and left a different aide at the facility alone. That aide did not have proper certifications, the 2018 report says; documentation indicating what actions were taken to correct the prior violations could not be located, and the Colorado Office of Early Childhood was not able to reply to Montrose Daily Press questions in advance of deadline.
The Sept. 17 inspection report says the current aide did not have certain required certifications for shaken baby/abusive head trauma or abuse/neglect checking. There also was no evidence of a required Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation clearance letter.
During the inspection, the mother of “Child 2” arrived and picked up the child, but was also allowed to pick up two other children without proof of written authorization, which the daycare should have secured, McCullam wrote in the report.
She also “observed Child 1 sleeping in a closed, dark closet in the third-floor bedroom in a Pack ’N Play. The closet had no windows and no sound monitor, and the door was closed,” per the report.
The state requires children to be supervised by sight or sound during rest and nap times.
At the time, the aide was alone with 16 other children, and at no time did she check on Child 1, per the report.
The document also says the aide initially told Child 1’s mother that Werner would have to be the one to collect her child and bring her downstairs; however, during hours of operation, a facility has to allow access to parents and legal guardians to areas of a daycare that are licensed for child care.
The report says the aide later directed the child’s mother to go upstairs.
Information that Child 1 was upstairs contradicted what the aide had earlier told McCullam after McCullam discovered her outside with eight children and eight more alone downstairs. After taking the kids inside as directed, the aide reportedly told the inspector that only 16 children were in the home and did not mention the 15-month-old upstairs.
Little Tots was listed for failure to disclose.
“The department may deny, revoke, suspend, change to probationary or fine a child care facility if … any person living with or employed by the applicant has furnished or made any misleading or false statement or report to the Colorado Department of Human Services,” the report states.
Other violations listed included McCullam finding two electric drills in a cabinet that were accessible to children and a failure to show “an interest in and knowledge of children, concern for their proper care and well-being.”
Further, during her visit McCallum heard another child playing in a room and when she told the aide to check on the child, discovered the youngster in a pack n play, even though state regulations do not permit a child to be confined to cribs, playpens, swings, high chairs, infant seats, etc. for more than 15 minutes after waking.
Werner failed to notify the CIB that staffers who no longer worked at Little Tots should have their names removed from her license number, McCullam also found.
Word of the state’s findings for Little Tots first spread on social media. Smith last week confirmed to the Daily Press there was an investigation at the Ridge Street child care center.
The Colorado Office of Early Childhood was asked what comes after the report and about possible sanctions, but could not provide that information prior to deadline Monday.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.