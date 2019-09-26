The Montrose High School football team’s defense put on a show Thursday under the lights of Stocker Stadium.
The unit allowed only three first downs all game, including zero in the second half, and the Indians (4-0) shutout the Palisade Bulldogs (2-2) in a 21-0 road win.
“It was a very good performance from our defense,” MHS coach Brett Mertens said. “They were super physical, flew to the ball and tackled pretty well. We dominated the line of scrimmage.”
However, Palisade wasn’t at full capacity as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback Cameron Tucker didn’t play, and backup Gabe Harrison started the contest. If Tucker did take the field, the outcome could have been a bit different, Mertens said.
Either way, the defense took pressure off the offense most of the night, quarterback Keagan Goodwin said.
“They make the offense’s job so much easier,” said Goodwin, who scored his first passing touchdown of the season - a 23-yard strike to running back Emmert Kastendieck.
“... It was the defense’s night.”
Kastendieck also scored once on the ground, and fullback Cole Simmons ran in a TD late to help put the game out of reach.
But, once again, the Montrose offense struggled moving the ball most of the game in part due to penalties.
This was the most apparent on the visitors’ second drive of the third quarter. Even though Montrose got the ball into Palisade territory, the offense committed three penalties in the span of five plays, which forced the team to punt around midfield.
“We have a lot to work on on offense,” Mertens said. “A part of that is on us as coaches, but we did not execute really well. We had too many penalties.”
The defense helped the team overcome this adversity. In the first half, the unit forced three Palisade punts, one turnover on downs and an interception.
The INT came from Eli Evans, who had two interceptions during Montrose’ last game at Stocker Stadium on Sept. 6.
Evans snagged the ball late in the first quarter around Montrose’s 25-yard line before returning it the Palisade 34.
The Indians were able to use the short field to their advantage as Kastendieck scored from 23 yards out on the team’s third play of the second quarter.
Montrose added onto its lead on the offense’s next drive. The team went 65 yards and scored on a 4th-and-13 play.
Goodwin faked the ball to the side before finding Kastendieck wide open down the middle of the field. The running back caught the ball and went into the end zone untouched to give Montrose a 14-0 lead.
Goodwin was humble about the score.
“I have to give props to the line,” the Montrose QB said. “It was all them.”
The Indians had the ball to start the third quarter. Despite moving the ball into the red zone, the visitors turned it over on downs at the Palisade 1-yard line.
Both teams then struggled to move the ball for the next quarter and a half.
But Montrose effectively put the game away with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter when Simmons punched the ball in from a yard out.
The Indians will have eight days to prepare for a matchup against Fruita at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, at home.
“We know what we need to do. We’re just going to have fun next week,” Goodwin said. “It’s good competition and we’re ready for them.”
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
