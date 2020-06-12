Montrose, Delta and Mesa counties may team up for third COVID-19 variance

As Montrose County awaits word on its application for a second variance to the state’s safer-at-home COVID-19 orders, it is considering joining with two other counties for a third variance, which would apply regionally.
This variance application would be for Montrose, Delta and Mesa counties, Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said, during a telephone town hall with U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton Wednesday.
“We’re asking to open everything … but with social distancing guidelines implemented,” Kuhr said. “Naturally, we’re not going to be able to fill things up to full capacity, but we are going to focus more on social distancing than we are on those percentages (of positive COVID-19 cases).”
Kuhr said the variances that have been granted differ from county to county, creating a patchwork of regulations that can be confusing for visitors and residents.
“Regional makes great sense, because of the mixed messages across counties. All of these variances are county-by-county across the state of Colorado,” he said.
“If we could start to do this regionally, it makes great sense, and to be able to do this on behalf of the Western Slope, we’re excited to see what the results are.”
Mesa County was the first to receive a variance to the orders, which restricted businesses and activities outside of the home. It received a second variance on May 23, the day Montrose received its first variance. Delta County also obtained a variance and has applied for a second.
Montrose County’s variance allowed restaurants to open for sit-down dining in limited capacity, as well as for gyms and houses of worship to reopen, also in limited capacity. The variance would be automatically rescinded if positive COVID-19 cases hit a threshold of 100 per 100,000 within a two-week period, or 42 positive cases.
Montrose County commissioners last week approved an application for a second variance which, if granted, would allow businesses, gyms and houses of worship to open at 75% of occupancy allowed under fire code, or up to 175 people. The second variance would also allow for increased classroom size and for bars, microbreweries and distilleries to open in limited capacity.
By contrast, Mesa County’s current variance already allows up to 175 people for most every situation, except for large events, and allows 50 people for gatherings, instead of the current state limit of 10.
Mesa County has had fewer positive cases than Montrose County, despite having a bigger population, and it has recorded no deaths, while Montrose County has recorded 11. (The state has recorded 12.)
At the time of Montrose County’s second application last week, Commissioner Roger Rash criticized Gov. Jared Polis for making statements he saw as allowing protests over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis without a variance, but not allowing in-person church services because of restrictions on gatherings.
The governor’s office responded on Monday to a request for comment made last week. The statement said Polis has treated all protests the same — whether Black Lives Matter or protests of his earlier stay-at-home order.
“The governor has been very clear that we are still experiencing a global pandemic, and if people choose to exercise their right to protest during this time, they should wear masks and follow social distancing requirements while doing so,” a spokesperson said.
“At the end of the day, we each have a responsibility to take care of ourselves and those around us.”
Commissioner Sue Hansen said Thursday that an application for a regional variance is logical.
“I think it’s better if you can get consistency,” she said, adding that many people travel between Montrose, Delta and Mesa counties.
“The way that it’s rolled out to this point has been pretty confusing. Going for a regional variance would make a lot of sense,” Hansen added.
Mesa County’s threshold for positive COVID-19 cases cannot exceed 150 in two weeks and Kuhr on Wednesday said that was manageable. His county cannot have more than 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations at once, including those patients who may be from elsewhere in the region.
Kuhr said the county has the capacity to respond and that a regional variance application is an “excellent” idea.
During the telephone town hall, a Delta resident asked whether the regional application would allow hospitals to permit visitors. (Participants did not provide their full names.) He said his young daughter, who has a serious, ongoing condition that often puts her in the hospital, does not understand why no one can be with her during her procedures.
“She cries because she can’t have anybody there with her. We’re just trying to figure out when more is going to be open for that, so I don’t have to leave her there alone,” he said.
Kuhr said he thinks the region is at a point where this could be done, but such policies ultimately fall to the hospitals. The CEOs of Grand Junction’s hospitals seem “on the verge” of approving changes to visitation rules implemented to reduce the spread of COVID-19, he said.
The tri-county variance application is only in its initial stages, Hansen said Thursday.
“We’re working on a combined document. We think, between Dr. Joe Adragna (Montrose County’s public health adviser and pandemic specialist) and Jeff Kuhr, that would provide a strong basis for a regional variance,” she said.
“We figured if we go in together, there would be a little more persuasion in numbers and maybe it will streamline some variances going into the state,” Commissioner Keith Caddy said. “ … We’ll make sure we’re watching our numbers.”
