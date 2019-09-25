The Montrose County Democratic Party this week officially endorsed a yes vote on Ballot Issue 2A, which would implement a .058-percent public safety sales tax in Montrose.
“To address the increased dangers to public safety, for all our neighbors, we need to support our dedicated Montrose Police Department,” Montrose County Democratic Party Chair Kevin Kuns stated in a release. “There is a severe shortage of officers on patrol duty, and (they) are lagging significantly behind neighboring districts as a result.”
Ballot Issue 2A will appear on the November 2019 ballot for registered Montrose voters.
