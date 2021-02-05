A Montrose physician has been charged with drug offenses for allegedly dispensing Adderall outside the course of his professional practice.
Dr. David Dreitlein was issued a summons dated Feb. 2. It charges three “unlawful acts” related to controlled substances, which are said to have occurred between Nov. 1, 2018, and March 13, 2019. Each count in the complaint alleges that he dispensed Adderall unlawfully “on or about Nov. 2, 2018.”
Dreitlein is “devastated” by the charges, defense attorney Kelly Page said.
“The government is substituting their own legal judgment for the medical judgment of an experienced, well-respected physician acting in the best interests of his patient. Anyone who has seen and confided in a doctor should be unsettled by these allegations. It is clear the government is watching and deciding what’s medically best,” she said.
No affidavit was filed along with the complaint and the genesis of the case was not clear. The local drug task force referred questions to the District Attorney’s Office.
“Doctors have the ability to prescribe and dispense medication under their licenses as long as they are doing it in accordance of the license. When they don’t, just like anyone else, it’s subject to criminal charges,” DA Seth Ryan said.
Ryan could not speak much about the specific case, because it has not concluded.
If convicted, Dreitlein faces six months to a year in prison for the class-4 drug felony charges. If aggravated circumstances are proved, the sentence could double to a minimum of one year and a maximum of two.
Dreitlein was scheduled to appear in court March 25.
Dreitlein previously worked in the emergency department of Montrose Memorial Hospital under a contract through First Contact Medical Specialists, LLC. He was not directly employed by the hospital, where he received privileges in 2002. He resigned from First Contact Medical Specialists on Jan. 15, a hospital spokeswoman said, and accordingly, Dreitlein no longer has privileges at MMH.
“Dr. Dreitlein is personally devastated by the allegations,” Page said. “He remains dedicated to serving his community and looks forward to helping his patients as quickly as possible.”
