When winter storms swept through Texas and other parts of the country unused to severe, cold weather a few weeks ago, Montrose entities stepped in to help.
Servpro of Montrose-Telluride sent a team of five to the Dallas area, in response to the national franchise-based company’s plea for extra hands to address water damage caused by burst pipes. The Texas power supply failed because the infrastructure was not adequately protected against extreme cold, leaving people in the dark, but also without heat or refrigeration.
In addition to Servpro’s contributions, Missions Chapel and Disaster Relief Distribution Center — formerly known in Montrose as America’s Disaster Relief — raised funds to purchase water, paper products and sanitary wipes and truck it to Texas.
Tom Miller owns the local Servpro franchise.
He and a team launched a week ago, hauling trailers. After an overnight stop in Amarillo, the team went directly to southern Dallas for the first job in the suburb of Athens and got right to work on a home where a frozen pipe burst and flooded the downstairs. A team is finishing the necessary demolition work and drying so that a contractor can come in and make repairs. The team also worked on other homes.
The Montrose Servpro team was answering a call put out to franchises nationwide.
“We do cover the entire United States and when events like this happen, when extra help is needed they (Servpro) send emails and ask us to help people in need,” Miller said.
“It’s a choice for us to go up there. We have some roots down in Texas and thought we would offer our support,” said Tyler Reed, marketing representative for Servpro of Montrose-Telluride.
The team found grueling work, Miller said, and labored 10 to 12 hours a day. Meanwhile, the staff back in Montrose picked up extra work to cover for those in Texas.
The stress Texans were under showed.
“The first few days we were down, there was no traffic on the streets. People were at home, trying to take care of problems as best they could,” Miller said.
There was a dearth of groceries, especially of perishable goods, he said. Once power was restored to Texas’ grid, supply trucks came in and began replenishing the stores.
But as things warmed up, the full effect of the disaster played out. The frozen water in the broken pipes thawed and began leaking and flooding.
“There was the initial shock of what was going on with the power outages and freezing temps and then as things started to thaw, the (problems started to mount),” Miller said.
Miller and his team even suffered some of the same ill effects Texans did — an outdoor pipe at the Air BnB in which they were staying froze and when things began melting off, it burst and began spilling. They went without water in their accommodations for 24 hours while things were repaired.
The work isn’t finished when Servpro’s part is done. After demolition and drying, contractors have to be brought in to make repairs and the demand is heavy. And plumbers will be busy for quite some time Reed and Miller noted.
“There’s a lot of people concerned — ‘Now that you’ve come in, dried out and demoed, how many months is my house going to sit like this until someone can come in and fix it for me?’ … They’re still finding problems. It’s not like we know the full impact yet,” Miller said.
Servpro is paid for its work on the homes, but is footing the travel and lodging tabs itself. Others will be returning to Texas to continue helping out, including Miller’s daughter, who is heading there next week.
“It’s Montrosians helping their country and their fellow people,” Reed said.
Texans, too, have been coming together. Miller said he saw neighbors helping and comforting neighbors while he was there.
“For the most part, the positivity that’s come out of this has been pretty heartwarming. To go from total disaster to giving neighbors a hug and telling them it’s going to be all right, I think that’s pretty cool,” he said.
“It’s a terrible thing that happened, but it brought people together,” Reed added.
The disaster brought many other hands to Texas, too.
Jan France of The Missions Chapel and Disaster Relief Distribution Center coordinated efforts to get water and goods such as paper towels and toilet paper to the state. The chapel raised money from donors across the nation to buy the items and send a driver to haul them to Texas.
“We really wanted to take it closer to Fort Worth and Dallas, but the journey depended on how many donations we got, so it went to Abilene,” France said.
“They needed it. Somebody had picked up the last package of water before the guys even got them all unloaded.”
The goods were received at the Abilene emergency staging area, to ensure they went to those in need and not profiteers. That assurance is a requirement under the chapel’s donations policy.
The Missions Chapel and Disaster Relief Distribution Center helps out in disasters all over the United States. It merged with America’s Disaster Relief in 2015. America’s Disaster Relief formerly held nonprofit status, but France wanted the organization to be faith-based. The merger gave the Missions Chapel rights to the name America’s Disaster Relief and the Missions Chapel now holds the nonprofit status, France said.
Although fundraising goals for the Texas trip fell short, France was pleased to receive enough to get items to Abilene. Money came in from such places as the Carolinas, Florida, New Mexico, California and right here in Colorado.
“I didn’t expect a whole lot because of COVID. People are unemployed all over the United States,” France said.
The money raised was used to buy the items, as well as fuel for the delivery vehicles and food and lodging for the driver, who volunteered.
France felt a special urge to help Texas — it’s where she’s from and it’s also home to many people who in the past have contributed to the Mission Chapel’s fundraisers.
“They were freezing to death and they weren’t used to it (weather). I moved here from Texas. I am a Texan,” France said.
To donate to the Mission Chapel’s efforts, go to wcdisasterRelief.org. For more information, visit facebook.com/AmericasDisasterRelief/
