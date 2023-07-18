Pandemic-related procedures — such as mask wearing and temperature-check stations, pictured here during a Montrose County School District training session in 2020 — have faded away. Soon, so too will the city of Montrose's associated emergency declaration. (File photo/Montrose Daily Press)
Pandemic-related procedures — such as mask wearing and temperature-check stations, pictured here during a Montrose County School District training session in 2020 — have faded away. Soon, so too will the city of Montrose's associated emergency declaration. (File photo/Montrose Daily Press)
Montrose Fire Protection District Chief Tad Rowan administers a vaccine in 2021. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)
The COVID pandemic and its associated logistics — mask donning, remote learning, community testing stations — have largely faded from the public sphere as the pandemic has subsided in severity. And now, the health crisis is, in an official sense, nearly over in Montrose.
The Montrose City Council will soon rescind the city’s declaration of public health emergency. The ground was laid for this rollback — following similar moves at the state and national level — during the July 17 council work session.
“It should be noted that on May 11, 2023, the president and the governor of the state of Colorado rescinded both the federal disaster declaration and the state disaster declaration for COVID through executive order and therefore we are respectfully requesting that the city ordinance — emergency Ordinance 2500 — be rescinded to reflect that the disaster is over in the city of Montrose as well,” Emergency Manager Paul Eller told council members during Monday’s work session.
With the rescission, Councilor Ed Ulibarri wondered what implications the city might expect. Specifically, he wondered about the fiscal impacts of such a move — how does it impact the federal funding the city received during the throes of the pandemic.
“How does this affect the ARPA funds?” Ulibarri asked. “I know that they were issued under the emergency declaration and I was just curious how that impacted what little we have left.”
City Manager Bill Bell assured council that rescinding the local public health emergency order would not have any fiscal impact — neither when it comes to American Rescue Plan Act funds, or other COVID-19-related federal funding the city received.
“Even though the ARPA funds came out of the nation’s needs during the pandemic, they’re not related to where they’re tied together via our local emergency declaration,” Bell said. “So, it really doesn’t affect the remaining ARPA funds at all.”
Following the work session, Bell clarified further that such funding was tied not to any emergency declarations, but rather to the national recovery effort associated with the pandemic. The city manager also said that the public will little notice the city’s official rescinding of the local declaration — the move, he said, was essentially a municipal formality.
“This was just a housekeeping item since the state and federal government rescinded national emergency just recently,” Bell explained. “It has no financial impact. It simply brings us back to regular mode of city operations without all of the extra special considerations provided for during a time of emergency.”
Montrose declared the pandemic-related emergency declaration March 17, 2020, again in tandem with state and national declarations. City council members will formally rescind Montrose’s declaration at their next regular meeting scheduled for Aug. 1.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone