The COVID pandemic and its associated logistics — mask donning, remote learning, community testing stations — have largely faded from the public sphere as the pandemic has subsided in severity. And now, the health crisis is, in an official sense, nearly over in Montrose. 

The Montrose City Council will soon rescind the city’s declaration of public health emergency. The ground was laid for this rollback — following similar moves at the state and national level — during the July 17 council work session. 



