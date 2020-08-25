Local resources are on the ground, helping federal partners battle the Pine Gulch Fire burning about 18 miles from Grand Junction.
“We’re what’s considered a government cooperator with the federal government when it comes to fire response,” Montrose Fire Protection District Chief Tad Rowan said Monday.
“It allows us to be available at the request of our federal partners to send resources and personnel to assist on these larger-scale wildland fires, when needed.”
The MFPD has a three-person crew and an engine on the Pine Gulch Fire. The current crew was recently rotated to replace the crew that had been on the fire since Aug. 6. Most assignments through the cooperator agreement are for 14 days, which can be extended and in that event, crews are swapped out.
The crews are assigned to a specific division and specific tasks; like all crews on the fire, they report to main incident command.
The Pine Gulch Fire is one of several burning in the state, amid hot and dry conditions. The lightning-sparked blaze was spotted July 31. As of Monday afternoon, it had burned nearly 134,000 acres in Mesa and Garfield counties, with 44% containment achieved on its perimeter.
The heat and bone-dry conditions are expected to persist, even as some afternoon thunderstorms move into the fire area later this week — those forecasted showers won’t be enough to meaningfully change the moisture content in fuels, said Dave Boyd, a public information officer on the Pine Gulch Fire.
“That’s what’s contributing to the fire behavior so much,” Boyd said.
The thunderstorms can also bring erratic, gusting winds, as well as lightning, which are concerns if rainfall is minimal, according to information from the incident overview.
With the Grizzly Creek Fire burning along I-70 near Glenwood, air quality throughout the area, including Montrose, has been severely affected by the smoke. The Grizzly Creek Fire additionally required closures of I-70, leading to traffic being rerouted through locations including Montrose.
On Monday, when the Grizzly Creek Fire stood at about 33 percent containment, a partial reopening of I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum was announced.
The Colorado Department of Transportation put motorists on notice that intermittent closures would be in place for required repairs, or if safety closures are required. Motorists need to adhere to reduced speeds, not stop in Glenwood Canyon, and pay attention to signs, including those for a head-to-head detour between Hanging Lake Tunnel and No Name Tunnel.
In Garfield County, earlier evacuation orders were adjusted to pre-evacuation orders for High Aspen, Spring Valley Ranch, Homestead Ranch, Colter Meadows and the Lookout Mountain area.
Roads in the fire area remained closed to all but residents and fire traffic.
To be a cooperator with government agencies that fight fires on public lands (U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management), the Montrose Fire Protection District has to meet National Wildfire Coordinating Group qualifications for equipment and training. The MFPD is reimbursed for equipment use and personnel.
The fire district earlier this year assisted the Forest Service on the Steel Canyon Fire that burned on the Uncompahgre Plateau, although that fire was nowhere near the magnitude of the Pine Gulch Fire.
This spring, the MFPD backed off pledging its resources under cooperator agreements, because it needed to be certain of having sufficient emergency medical services resources during the initial COVID-19 response.
“At the time, we didn’t think it was appropriate to be sending resources out, until we got a handle on what the need was in the community,” Rowan said.
As call volume related to the virus tapered off, though, the district was able to make an engine available.
“We’ve participated in wildland fire cooperation since the mid-2000s and worked this program pretty consistently throughout the years,” Rowan said.
Cooperator agreements are common throughout western Colorado and regional crews bring local-level knowledge that is important to gaining control of fires, particularly one the size of Pine Gulch.
“That way, we can respond quickly when fires start. That’s one big advantage,” Boyd said.
“The closest resources can respond. That helps us respond more quickly and keep the fires from growing a lot of the time. Sometimes, you get something like Pine Gulch and with the way conditions are, it just takes hold.”
Working with local fire districts provides additional resources for critical work such as structure protection, as well as local knowledge, he said.
Rowan also said cooperator groups are important.
“It’s a good, efficient way for local firefighters to, No. 1, assist regionally and gain valuable experience and training we can bring back to our own districts and citizens,” he said.
“I think it’s a good, efficient way for our federal partners to utilize resources. They don’t have to maintain large amounts of staffing in periods when there is not fire activity. They can draw on local governmental entities and fire districts that already have that equipment, staff and ability to fit seamless into (the firefighting structure).”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.