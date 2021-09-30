Make-a-Wish is testing out the value of a $10 bill with its new Make-a-Wish 12/12 program.
The pilot program is the first of its kind for the wish-granting organization, with Montrose the first city in America to host the fundraiser.
MAW 12/12 will allow anyone to donate as little or as much as they want to MAW on a monthly, automated basis, from as low as $1. People also have the option to choose suggested donation amounts of $5, $8, $12, $16 and $20, but there is a space to fill in a custom amount.
MAW wish granter Sherilyn Cook said the idea was conceived after the community pulled together with MAW to gift Jeremiah Wilson and his father an e-bike. Among the large donation amounts, Cook recalled a woman in her quilting group who was only able to give $10.
“She gave it from her heart 一 that's what her budget would allow and I was so proud of her,” said Cook. “Every time I counted, that $10 kept showing up and that's when I thought about how valuable a $10 bill is.”
Before the pandemic began, MAW would pull most of its funding from corporate donations or from large cities hosting marathons where each runner would have a sponsor whose funds would go to MAW.
Now that cash flow stopped.
Businesses and corporations don’t have extra money to donate and because of the ongoing COVID crisis, large groups don’t gather to raise the needed funds.
Cook noted that while the company has been “hit hard,” children who were waiting on a wish have died after contracting COVID-19. In one case, a father and child who previously received a wish passed from the virus.
MAW serves to bring some joy and respite from the daily stresses of a child’s illness. Oftentimes, a wish will give children renewed zest and a distraction from their critical or terminal illness. Some even pull through to find a new “normal,” although recovery may often include disheartening side effects such as infertility from chemotherapy, or even heart or liver damage.
A wish provides a modicum of control, however.
“These kids who are ill, they're sick for a long time and they often feel like they’re on an island all alone, day in and day out,” lamented Cook.
“It's up to [the community] to pull together for this child and I just think when we do a fundraiser like this, it makes them feel like they're not alone and that we care for them. We can extend hope, love and some finances that would make this child's life better.”
Montrose is the “test” community for this new fundraising program, but websites have already been established for each state by MAW corporate, ready to go live if proven a success.
Funds raised in Montrose are not guaranteed to be allotted to the community, but will be raised for the entire state. MAW Colorado has one office and bank account for the state, located in Denver.
“I can't say that my exact dollar is going to be exactly for Montrose, but it does bring money into the bank account,” Cook explained. “And any child in Montrose who qualifies for Make-a-Wish will get their wish in the state of Colorado.”
There are currently four children in Montrose waiting on their wish, all wanting a trip to Disney World. Once Disney opens back up for MAW children, they’ll be able to have their wishes fulfilled regardless of finances, so the four families won’t have to wait for funding.
For now, Cook hopes that Montrose is able to give back the help they’ve received for past MAW children in the community.
“If Montrose raises more money than what we need in Montrose, that's okay because we can love kids in any town in Colorado, right? They all need help,” said Cook, adding that donating is as simple as scanning the QR code or following the website link on fliers placed around town.
Businesses in the community have a history of supporting the MAW cause and are joining Cook in sharing the 2,800 fliers she hopes to share with the community.
Camelot Gardens, Treks Bicycle, True Value Hardware, Murdoch’s, two quilting shops and Office Depot are among the many businesses supporting the new program’s efforts. Office Depot provided the printing for the fliers.
Cook said if the fundraiser is successful, then MAW will establish it as a national program.
“I'm really hoping that with our big hearts here that this will be very worthwhile. It doesn't put a strain on anybody's finances, but it's also going to remind all of us that we can give and we can help others. It'll pull our town together.”
Cook described the fundraiser as one “for the everyday people.” Seniors, adolescents or young adults on a budget can make a difference in a MAW child’s life with little financial impact. Parents teaching their children the value of giving and keeping a budget can help them donate a dollar or two a month.
“We’re literally going to give it our best shot in Montrose and see how successful it can be,” said Cook.
Anyone interested in donating to the Make-a-Wish Colorado 12/12 Club can scan the QR code or sign up/donate online at wish.org/colorado/1212club.
