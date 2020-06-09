Montrose food producers seek assistance as funding efforts from food and ag organizations aid producers statewide

Thanks to more than a dozen food and agricultural organizations, food producers across the state of Colorado are receiving immense help during the pandemic.
More than $140,000 has been provided to agricultural producers and intermediaries around Colorado this spring, and up to $200,000 more is up for grabs, announced The Colorado Food and Farm Systems Response team in a press release on Monday.
Up to $15,000 can be distributed to farmers markets, food hubs that support producers, while producers themselves can receive up to $5,000.
The grant funding has helped food producers statewide adjust to the effects COVID-19 has had on the food supply chain. Market disruptions have meant lost access to customers, distribution and revenue, forcing producers to find creative ways to get food to buyers and residents’ tables.
Specifically, with the closures of schools, restaurants, and in some cases, health institutions, small-to-medium sized producers were immediately placed in limbo.
“All those supply chains vanished overnight. It's been a really hard challenge,” said Matt Barry, chief development officer for the National Western Center. “Immediate term, it cast a wide net of uncertainty.”
The National Western Center is one of 14 organizations that make up the response team.
As stated in the release, the team, made up of food- and ag-focused organizations, was formed to help fund small and mid-sized growers, and has given additional consideration to underserved producers — beginning farmers, veteran farmers, farmers of color, LGBTQ farmers, and female farmers.
“That's been a goal from the beginning,” Barry said. “The focus has been on regional food systems, and who might not be getting funding from other services.”
Thanks to donations from the Colorado Health Foundation, Gates Family Foundation, and others, the response team has had the ability to support those food producers in a number of areas.
During the first round of funding, the response team received a number of different requests, Barry said. Some producers requested funds to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE), make a shift to cold storage and help with transportation support.
Others needed additional labor for cleaning and labor replacement for farm workers who were sick.
For the majority, there’s been immense interest to convert to an online marketplace, Barry said. Direct-to-consumer sales helps producers get food to buyers, even though it’s not the most traditional method of distribution.
The response team was busy during round one of funding. With $140,000 in allocation available, and 203 applications, there was “overwhelming demand,” Barry said.
However, the team helped fund 27 farms/organizations, many of whom are based in the Front Range.
Western Slope recipients were The Living Farm in Paonia, one of the 27, and the Mountain Roots Food Project, an intermediary, in Gunnison.
For the second round, which is available through June 18, the team has $200,000 in funds, and expects to support 25 to 30 producers across the state.
Andrea Burns, chief marketing officer for the National Western Center, said Montrose County producers and intermediaries did not receive funds in round one. In the county, there were three produce applicants and one intermediary applicant.
Burns did not release names due to confidentiality reasons. She did mention those applicants are welcome to apply in round two.
So far in the second round, the team has received one producer application from the county.
The team can expect another application soon from the Montrose Farmers’ Market, said Colleen Trout, executive director for the Montrose Farmers’ Market. Like many other organizations, expenses became tight the past few months, so Trout hopes a successful application can help with marketing dollars and general operations of the market.
Although staff hasn’t tallied attendance in the past, Trout has noticed an uptick in weekend visitors. She estimates 300 to 350 people make the trip to the market, which would be a first at this time of year.
In terms of food supply, vendors are going strong, she said.
“About a month ago, several produce vendors sold out,” Trout said. “They were pretty thrilled. It turned out to become a really good market.”
Vendors have since expanded, and produce should start to ramp up heading into mid-summer, she said, especially with more markets opening up in the region.
Trout did say there was concern about market vendors and their ability to do food boxes, a venture she hopes can begin to take off during the pandemic. With a shortage of local produce from larger food banks, it may be awhile before the system can find its footing.
Barry said a third round of funding is likely later this year, but isn’t sure when that might be as they navigate the ever-changing climate of COVID-19.
“We want to be careful that we are developing these funding rounds based on what's happening in the community,” Barry said. “COVID has moved so fast. It remains to be seen what the season will look like come August and September.”
The Montrose Farmers’ Markets are open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South Uncompahgre Avenue, between Main Street and South First Street.
View more information about the Colorado Farm and Food Systems Respond and Rebuild Fund here. The fund is still accepting individual donations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.