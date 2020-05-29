Montrose Fourth of July fireworks fizzle out over COVID concerns

On May 26, the City of Montrose made the decision to cancel its Fourth of July fireworks show amid “public health considerations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.” The cancellation came after Grand Junction, Telluride and Ouray also canceled their shows.
“We were waiting to see what our neighboring towns were going to do,” said City Manager Bill Bell during Wednesday’s Business Update meeting. “We knew that Ouray and some of the communities to the south were going to cancel, but once we heard Grand Junction and Mesa County cancelled theirs, we thought it was the prudent thing to do.”
Because other communities canceled their fireworks, Bell said the main reason for rescheduling Montrose’s show was to avoid an influx of out-of-county visitors. A large crowd of people from multiple communities could potentially cause the virus to spike in multiple towns at the same time.
“[The] number one reason is with all the neighboring towns’ fireworks displays not going this year, everybody would flock to Montrose. We saw that a few years ago when there was a fire ban in place in all the mountain communities, our fireworks attendance almost doubled,” Bell said.
With that large of a crowd, Bell also said the law enforcement resources of Montrose would not be enough to enforce social distancing and maintain safety for everyone.
“We didn’t think that with the police department and the resources we have, the nature of COVID and everything that is going on, we didn’t want to encourage hundreds of people from neighboring communities to come to Montrose, sit close together in the parks and then head back to their communities,” Bell said.
Bell acknowledged that there are little fire concerns due to the location of the fireworks show, but that has also made Montrose a popular location in the past. Although he said the city “struggled” with the decision, coupling the fire risks in neighboring areas with COVID-19 concerns could potentially draw too much traffic to Riverbottom Park.
“We’re lucky enough here that we don’t have to cancel our fireworks due to the location of shooting them off over the river. The fire district is always comfortable and the fire risk is pretty minimal, but that does make us a hot target this year to bring people to our community,” Bell said.
Bell emphasized that during high-excitement events with large crowds, it becomes difficult for participants to honor social distancing and stay in their cars due to both alcohol consumption and overall high emotion.
“The other thing is, we’d like to think that we’re all good at staying safe and doing the right thing, but when the excitement of Fourth of July kicks in and maybe people have had a few cocktails, it’s pretty tough to keep people from congregating down at the Riverbottom Park area,” Bell said.
“Even though a lot of people are mentioning on social media that they would stay in their cars, we saw at graduation that that doesn’t work. People get excited and want to see each other, and they are going to go out and hang really closely.”
According to the City of Montrose Public Information Officer William Woody, the city is in the brainstorming phase of finding a potential alternate city-organized celebration. He emphasized that the process is still in the idea phase, and more information will become available later.
“We, as a staff, are working to figure out what that could look like. Right now we are having staff meetings, and brainstorming sessions to come up with ideas that ensure public safety while making sure we as a community celebrate this important holiday,” Woody said.
Bell also said that the fireworks haven’t been cancelled, but postponed. He hopes to see the community come out for a different show this fall, and also mentioned New Year’s Eve as a potential new date. The city will release more information once the new date for the fireworks is decided.
“We thought it was a good idea to postpone the fireworks. We actually didn’t cancel them completely, we just won’t be doing them on the Fourth of July,” Bell said. “It’s definitely coming, it’s just going to be postponed a little bit, just to err on the side of caution.”
