Hussong wins BC Classic; defends title
Dawson Hussong shot a four-under par 66 and came from behind to win the 2022 Black Canyon Classic July 30-31 at the Black Canyon Golf Club, successfully defending his championship from a year ago.
Montrose Daily Press
Hussong shot two rounds of 71-66—137, nipping by two shots the runner-up, Zane Sauer (71-68—139). Ryan Lords was the first-round leader with a two-under 68, but faltered Sunday with a 77 and finished at 145. In 2021, Hussong won the BC Classic with two rounds of 67-67—134, six-under-par and won by nine shots. Angelo DeJulio was third with a one-under total of 139, (69-70). Rocco Manuel was fourth with round of 71-73—143.
• In the second flight, Cole Brennecke shot 79-72—151 to win, three shots ahead of Kim Hussong (78-76—154) and Liam Beshoar, 80-74—154. John Ramsey came in with 79-77—156 with Peter Goes turning in a 81-78—159 card.
• In the third flight, Caleb Freeland shot 82-78—160 to win. Austin Willis came in with a 163 card, John Gorrono with a 164, Thordy Jacobson 166, Tony Blay, 169.
• In the fourth flight, Alan Hatfield posted rounds of 78-83—161 to win, with Terry Smith (173), Tony Lobato (178) and Howard Beasley (179) finishing 2-3-4.
Sixty golfers competed in the annual tournament.
Wareham, Ensley Bush, Simpson win BCC pro-am
The team of Landon Wareham, Art Ensley, Dwain Bush and Gary Simpson posted an 18-under-par total of 122 to win the Black Canyon Classic pro-amateur tournament on Friday, July 29, at the Black Canyon Golf Course.
Two teams came in at 125, 15-under-par: Gerard Lancer, Dawson Hussong, Austin Willis, Ed Willis. Also, Tony Casiano, Ty Jennings, Chris Martinez, Michael Legg.
Two teams came in at 13-under par: Angelo DeJulio, Will Neff, John Ray, Randy Lozier. Also, Kelby Breidel, Anthony Manzanares, Brian Garcia, Tony Lobato. The team of Brian Turner, Erik Ervin, Brian Finney, and David McGuire was fourth with a 12-under 128 total.
Forty-four players competed in the pro-am event.
Lancer, Breidel shoots 65s in BBC pro event
In an event for PGA professionals, Gerard Lancer and Kelby Breidel both shot a five-under-par 65 to win. Brian Turner came in with a one-under 69. Tony Casiano scored 71, one-over-par for third place. Seven professionals competed in the pro division.
