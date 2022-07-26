Ace Golf tour wraps seasonThe Ace Golf Foundation of Grand Junction will conclude its 2022 summer tour with its championship rounds Tuesday and Thursday. Tiara Rado golf course will host the first round with the second round at Fruita’s Adobe Creek.
The Aces schedule commenced in May and youth golfers, under 19, and a division for ages 11 to 13, included 15 tournaments at golf courses on the Western Slope and eastern Utah.
Four tournaments were held at local golf courses: Devil’s Thumb in Delta, the Bridges, Black Canyon Golf Course and Cobble Creek, all of Montrose. Golfers from Montrose competed in the Aces Golf Foundation tour.
Jennings sixth at Laramie OpenJordan Jennings of Montrose had rounds of 72-67-73-212, a one-under par score to finish in sixth place in the amateur division at the Laramie Open, held July 1-3 at the Jacoby Golf Course in Laramie. Jaren Calkins won the amateur division with scores of 66-66-70-202. Derek Fribbs shot 69-64-64-197 to win the golf professionals’ bracket.
Jennings was the 4A Colorado Player of the Year in 2020, winning medalist honors at the state tournament. Jennings now plays for Colorado State University.
BC Classic this weekendThe deadline for the annual Black Canyon Classic golf tournament is Thursday, July 26. Golfers can register online or at the Black Canyon Golf Course, the venue of the two-day stroke play competition, July 30-31.
There will be a separate pro-am tournament on Friday, July 29 with a gross and net skins game.
