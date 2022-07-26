Purchase Access

Ace Golf tour wraps seasonThe Ace Golf Foundation of Grand Junction will conclude its 2022 summer tour with its championship rounds Tuesday and Thursday. Tiara Rado golf course will host the first round with the second round at Fruita’s Adobe Creek.

The Aces schedule commenced in May and youth golfers, under 19, and a division for ages 11 to 13, included 15 tournaments at golf courses on the Western Slope and eastern Utah.



