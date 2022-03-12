Montrose health care entities part of new venture: Hospital, private practices join Collaborative Choice Healthcare

A multi-party venture aims to streamline medical IT systems for Medicare patients in rural Colorado and to improve overall health outcomes.
Montrose Regional Health, Dr. Linda M. Peterson and Cedar Point Health are among entities to join the Community Care Alliance’s partnership with Collaborative Health Systems to create the Collaborative Choice Healthcare venture.
Collaborative Choice Healthcare includes rural health practices, critical access hospitals and rural health systems on the Western Slope and in the Moab, Utah, area.
As described in the news release announcing it, the venture will share health information-technology infrastructure, build population health management programs, among other strategies, and will operate in Colorado.
“This joint venture is initially targeted to Medicare beneficiaries with a goal to expand to all populations,” Montrose Regional Health CEO Jeff Megenhausen said, in response to emailed questions.
“Evidence shows Medicare beneficiaries — particularly those living in rural communities — struggle to access care when they need it. These populations often face particular hurdles in accessing care, including longer distances to healthcare facilities, less access to food and transportation, and healthcare workforce shortages.”
The Community Care Alliance (CCA) is an Accountable Care Organization that serves rural Colorado. Collaborative Health Systems (CHS) is a population health-management services organization.
Through the Collaborative Choice Healthcare venture, Collaborative Health Systems will provide CCA with actionable data and analytics, strategic growth planning, care coordination and market leadership to expand local health care services, according to the news release.
The organizations together will operate Medicare Accountable Care Organizations and direct contracting entities, plus enter value-based care contracts with Medicare Advantage organizations.
“This partnership with CHS is in line with our goal of helping our provider partners thrive in value-based care arrangements that reward them for improving quality of care and health outcomes for our rural residents,” said Dave Ressler, CCA’s Board Chair and CEO of Aspen Valley Hospital, in the news release.
“We undertook an in-depth evaluation process and believe CHS is the right organization to bring success by maintaining healthy populations throughout rural Colorado with better care at lower costs.”
Sharing IT infrastructure will help both patients and providers, Megenhausen said. Technology’s role in health care is “pivotal,” often offering meaningful, actionable insights that can improve care quality, particularly for more vulnerable populations, he said.
“However, technology and infrastructure needed to derive such insights can often be cost-prohibitive for providers. Through this joint venture, Collaborative Choice Healthcare enables its provider partners to stand up their own technology, share data, and pull deeper clinical insights. More data allow providers to identify an emerging need before it becomes an emergency, which is a critical element of providing higher quality care at a lower cost,” he said.
Streamlining data also is important. Megenhausen said data can help ID risk factors in individuals and align population health treatments — making tech and data “essential” to providing coordinated care plans that can address health problems before they become chronic diseases or send someone to the emergency room, which often is far more costly than managing the disease would have been.
“It also helps identify the right care at the right time, so patients avoid unnecessary tests, procedures, and services. This results in better, more efficient care for the patient, while also avoiding unnecessary costs for hospitals and providers,” he said.
“At Collaborative Health Systems, we are dedicated to improving quality outcomes and delivering cost savings with our provider partners,” said Anthony Valdés, president of Collaborative Health Systems, in the announcement.
The company has previous success in value-based models, such as the Medicare Shared Savings Program. Since 2012, it established more than $475 million in total net savings to the Medicare program through CHS Partner ACO collaboration, the news release says.
“We look forward to working with CCA to improve quality, lower costs, and help Colorado physicians thrive in value-based care,” said Valdés.
“We are pleased to be partnering with CHS, which shares our commitment to ensuring healthcare remains local and affordable, while rewarding providers that collaborate and improve health outcomes for our rural communities,” added Angelina Salazar, CEO of Western Healthcare Alliance.