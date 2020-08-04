After the sudden shutdown of high school sports in Colorado occurred in March, many questions arose about how the state would handle the return of high school athletics.
Although the Colorado High School Activities Association and the state have yet to establish a timetable for several sports (CHSAA awaits word from the governor’s office) a few received approval to return under expected COVID-19 guidelines and mandates.
Last Wednesday CHSAA announced softball, boys tennis and boys golf were approved to return to play this fall as part of the return to play plan, submitted by CHSAA to the state’s COVID-19 response team.
To comply with local, state and national guidelines, each sport will see modifications to its season — more so with softball, a sport for which player rosters are now maxed at 12 per level, no interscholastic scrimmages or foundation games and a 16-game season, per CHSAA’s COVID-19 requirements and mandates.
The mandates, and resumption of any activity or sport is subject to change based upon the guidelines set at the national, local and state level.
The 16-game season is a noticeable change from years past. The Montrose High School softball team has played more than 20 games in each of the past six seasons. The Indians also usually carry more than 12 players on their roster.
The changes will present some different thinking, head coach Joe Bollinger said, but keeping everyone safe and following guidelines throughout the season will be at the top of the priority list.
“We have to keep them safe and keep them from getting this virus or softball won’t be approved in the future,” Bollinger said.
As per the changes, the team won’t be able to carry as many swing players for home games and road trips. With a roster cap at 12, substitutions and rotating-in of younger players at the varsity level won’t be as simple as in years past.
“It’s going to affect that a little bit,” Bollinger said. “You won’t have near the possible people for pinch runners and things like that. We’re just approaching the same way we always do. ... We come out to be the best as we can be and win as many games as we can and teach the girls life lessons along the way.”
With no scrimmages allowed, the players will have less opportunity for fine tuning before official game action. Traditionally, MHS plays in four scrimmaged games in Grand Junction against other Western Slope teams before playing their first game on the schedule, which helps “take the jitters out,” Bollinger said.
Included in CHSAA’s requirements and mandates is the disinfection of equipment before, during and after each use of practice or competition. All players must be screened before practices and games, and all non-participants are required to wear a mask during practice/game. Also, all players must arrive to the field wearing a mask and are restricted from sharing equipment.
To maintain social distancing, CHSAA implemented a number of requirements, including keeping practices to personnel only (coaches, managers, volunteers), keeping athletes in pods to avoid mixing, standing six feet apart when not participating in a drill and no physical celebrations (high-fiving, fist bumps, handshakes).
The latter, Bollinger said, may be the most difficult to police as it's part of the game for players to congratulate each other.
“Change is going to be pretty tough, but just a constant reminder,” Bollinger said. “But one thing that will be in our favor is they’ve been practicing since March now with no contact and staying six feet away.”
With the team already practicing CHSAA requirements, Bollinger said the transition should carry over into the season.
“They're all very aware of what has to be done,” he said.
Boys golf at MHS held its first practice on Monday, head coach Steve Skiff said. Skiff, also MHS’s head girls basketball coach, will lead the golf team after David Woodruff’s retirement last year.
“We were excited to get out there and get started. It’s exciting to be the first ones out there. We had about 20 kids out for golf, so we’re excited to get going,” Skiff said.
No significant changes were made to the structure of the season for golf. However, a few modifications include electronic scoring, which will be done through the CHSAA Golf app, and players can only use practice facilities 45 minutes before tee time. Also, rather than shotgun starts, where every player starts at the same time on different holes, there will be tee time starts.
Mask wearing, daily screening and social distancing requirements applied to softball also apply to the requirements for golf. The number of spectators for golf, however, is limited to 25% capacity or 50 people.
The switch to digital scoring shouldn’t hinder the season too much, Skiff said. The team practiced using the scoring technology during practice on Monday.
“I applaud CHSAA for seeing that golf can be socially distanced, and we’re taking several measures, whether at the golf course or traveling, to help keep people safe,” Skiff said.
The Indians are hopeful to qualify for the state tournament, Skiff said. Senior Jordan Jennings returns to lead a team coming off its third-straight state championship.
Fan attendance at athletic events will be determined closer to the start of the season as MHS will follow guidance provided by CHSAA.
“All fall activities and athletic decisions are pending forthcoming guidance from CHSAA,” MCSD Superintendent Carrie Stephenson said in a statement.
MHS boys golf will begin its season on Aug. 6 in Delta, followed by a tournament in Fruita Aug. 10. MHS will host the first two home tournaments on Aug. 13 (Cobble Creek) and 14 (Black Canyon).
