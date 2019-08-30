The Montrose High School football team was up two scores early in the first quarter of Friday night’s game, and yet, head coach Brett Mertens was feeling gutsy.
Following his team’s second touchdown, Mertens had kicker Aaron Dietrich attempt an onside kick. As he was going for the kick, Dietrich gently tapped the ball before landing on it himself to give the Indians good field position.
On the next play, senior running back Emmert Kastendieck took the ball 53 yards to the house, and Montrose never looked back. The Indians led wire-to-wire to win 44-20 against the visiting Grand Junction Central Warriors during the season-opener.
“I wasn’t expecting that onside kick,” Kastendieck said with a laugh. “But once I saw Aaron do this little thing with his foot I knew it was an onside kick. Once we recovered it, that was really cool.”
Senior fullback Cole Simmons and Kastendieck each finished with two rushing TDs, while Trent Blundell and Riley Barnhill also scored once apiece. Montrose also recorded a safety on a Colten Brueggeman sack to open up the second quarter.
“They came out really focused and ready to play,” MHS coach Brett Mertens said. “We executed well in the first quarter and got things going like we wanted to.”
Once again, the stars of the night were the offensive linemen who helped spring free the running backs, said Kastendieck.
“I give most of the credit to them. I know we wouldn’t be able to run to get touchdowns without them,” he said.
Offensive lineman Ben Robuck said even though the guys up front help find the open space for the runners, once those backs get into the opponent’s secondary, they’ll make explosive plays.
“The main goal for us is to give them a chance in open space and try to get downfield and take down a fast guy,” Robuck said.
The Indians started the contest on top, scoring on their first possession when Simmons ran it in from 13 yards out. Following a Central punt, Simmons found the endzone again, but this time on a 41-yard dash.
After the successful onside kick and a Kastendieck score, Montrose led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Although the Indians forced the safety, they gave the ball right back on their next drive. In the red zone, Montrose fumbled the handoff, which was scooped up by Central and returned for a touchdown.
But the Indians regained their composure on the next drive. The hosts went 62 yards in seven plays, with Riley Barnhill finishing the possession by barrelling into the endzone.
Montrose held a 30-7 advantage with about three minutes left in the first half.
The Warriors were able to put together a successful drive right before halftime. Their score came on a deep pass that went into the hands of Central tight end Kole Taylor, an LSU Tigers signee, in the endzone.
The 6-foot-6 senior was mostly quiet on the night as that touchdown and a 33-yard reception in the second half were his biggest contributions all game.
But before the half, Central missed the extra point which gave Montrose a 30-13 lead heading into the locker rooms.
The second half was more of the same for Montrose. The home team forced a Warriors punt before Blundell ran in a 43-yard score three plays later.
In the third and fourth quarters, the Warriors offense couldn’t find any rhythm. Central’s quarterback was under pressure all night as Robuck and the defensive line accumulated five sacks in the second half.
“We knew they had a young quarterback and we were going to try to put pressure on him,” Robuck said. “He was able to scramble a couple of times but we were able to rally real well.”
The Indians’ last touchdown came early in the fourth quarter as Kastendieck dashed into the end zone on a 35-yard run to give them a 44-13 lead.
On Central’s next possession, Barnhill brought in an interception; which then made Mertens put in the second-string offense and defense the rest of the game.
The Warriors tacked on a late touchdown, but the Indians were able to run the clock out on their next possession.
Despite the victory, Mertens said he noticed his players still can work on a few parts on their game. Too many missed tackles and penalties, like ones seen in Friday’s contest, have the potential to come back and haunt the Indians later in the season, he added.
“Overall, it’s the first game of the year so we’ll take it. We have some things we can work on so that’s good too,” Mertens said. “We can get better.”
Montrose will play its first road game of the season at 7 p.m. Thursday against Grand Junction.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
