Montrose High School (MHS) graduates have had multiple events canceled or rescheduled, including their graduation ceremony. Because of the lost opportunities, community members have been looking for new ways to honor the seniors.
Mayor Barbara Bynum, who is also a parent of an MHS graduating senior, started a project to place yard signs at the homes of each senior to acknowledge their accomplishments. She used recycled materials from her city council campaign for the project.
“The city council election was coming to a close, and I saw a way to repurpose the metal frames,” Bynum said. “I’ve had a bit of experience with putting yard signs in yards, so I thought I could make that happen.”
Although she used her city council and community experience to spearhead the project, Bynum said that this isn’t something she’s doing as the mayor — she wanted to honor the graduates because she is a mom.
“A little selfishly, this is about me, as a mom, wanting to celebrate these high school seniors,” Bynum said. “There’s so many different ways people can support our community, and whatever inspires someone and makes them feel like they can make a difference, jump in and do it. The community is better because of us all finding something that we want to spend our time and energy on.”
In addition to the yard signs, Bynum pursued the purchase of 4-foot by 8-foot banners, which she will place on the wooden frame from her city council campaign and put in the high school parking lot off Townsend. If there ends up being an in-person graduation ceremony, she hopes the school will be able to use the banner.
The project required a little more than $2,000 in order to print the signs and banners, as well as extra signs for students whose parents have shared custody or whose addresses were not updated in the school’s database. Bynum raised the money through a Facebook campaign and a key partnership with the Montrose Community Foundation, and any money leftover from the project will go back to the class of 2020.
Sixty-four people pledged money through the Montrose Community Foundation for $1,582, and 26 people gave $1,005 through Facebook. One final donation from Western Skyways sealed the deal and allowed the project to move forward.
“I got an email on April 15 that said, ‘My name is Donni Mcarthur and my husband and I are co-owners of Western Skyways here in Montrose,’” Bynum said. “She followed up with, ‘We will send $400 to cover the remaining cost of signs.’”
The yard signs were printed by Montrose Signs, and the banners were printed by InDesign Signs. Both businesses gave Bynum a “good price” to help support the community.
The signs arrived on Friday afternoon, and Bynum hopes to rally volunteers for delivery on Monday evening. She noted that the school has been a key partner by providing addresses for each student. MHS students live as far north as Delta and as far south as Ridgway, so the project will require multiple people to get the signs out to everyone.
“I’m picturing where [volunteers] come to the high school parking lot and pick up a group of signs and a list of addresses,” Bynum said. “Before the end of next week, we should see 300 signs in our community celebrating our high school seniors.”
For students who live in apartments or otherwise do not have a yard, Bynum said the signs are a size that can be easily placed in a window, and that signs for those locations will be left on the doorstep for families to place wherever they please.
Bynum said that the lack of warning around the school closure had as much of an impact on students as the extracurricular cancellations, and that she hopes to rally the community to make this time feel special despite the circumstances.
“The next thing they know, they haven’t been back since [March 12],” Bynum said. “They didn’t get to say a proper goodbye to their school, their classmates. Some of these kids have gone to school with each other since kindergarten. Those friendships you make in high school are really important, they’re your roots that you grow from. I hope these kiddos, when they think about their hometown, they can be happy that we were proud of them.”
Bynum hopes the yard signs will not only help the graduating seniors feel recognized, but will also raise awareness in the community as residents see the signs appearing all around town.
“I hope that [graduates] know that their community is thinking about them, and that we are proud of them,” Bynum said. “In some ways, it reminds us that life goes on and that there are exciting, happy things happening in our community.”
