Students arrive at Montrose High School

Students walk into Montrose High School. Days after Montrose County School District notified the public of a confirmed classroom and cohort outbreak at Montrose High School, the district's COVID-19 Response Team (CRT) determined an individual in a MHS scheduling cohort tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

 (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)

During the contact tracing process, the CRT team confirmed that twelve students and one staff member in a MHS Cohort B class section meet the definition of close contact. According to a district press release, those individuals will need to seek testing and quarantine through Oct. 11. MCSD has notified anyone affected. Montrose County Public Health will provide testing to all students and staff connected to that cohort.

Within the press release MCSD and MCPH reminds the community that quarantined individuals must stay home and not co-mingle with people in other classroom cohorts. Disruption of the cohort system by interacting with people who are required to quarantine places schools at a greater risk of campus-wide closures.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22 MCSD announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 after an individual in a Montrose High School scheduling cohort tested positive for the virus. Sixty-one students and four staff members were quarantined.

On Monday, Sept. 28, MCSD announced another positive case at MHS. Three MHS cohort A class sections, and one Colorado Mesa University concurrent enrollment cohort met the definition of close contact.

A limited number of Olathe High School and Peak Virtual Academy students were included in the CMU cohort.

MHS has been listed as a confirmed classroom/cohort outbreak site since Monday, which will continue through this week.

Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.

