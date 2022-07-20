Montrose High School scoreboard gets updated with 'Red Hawks'

The Montrose School District took a step closer to completing its mascot changeover by turning the former Indians logo to the Red Hawks last week, when Blackout Graphics Construction changed the high school scoreboard.
The gym floor had already been repainted and redesigned.
State law now requires campuses in Colorado to change school mascots that reference Native Americans by the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Montrose County School District spokesman Matt Jenkins said the state mandate is costing the district approximately $1 million.
“Fortunately, having a balanced budget is a priority (for the Montrose School District),” Jenkins said, adding that the large expenses associated with the project comes from general fund dollars.
“We put a lot of work, time and effort into making changes and will continue to do so as we move forward,” Jenkins said. “There will be a complete implementation (of the mascot name change) by the time school resumes.”
Jenkins noted that the first time the new Red Hawks banner was flown was at the recent Fourth of July parade and was the first time not seeing a reference to the Indians team in more than 90 years.
