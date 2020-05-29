The Montrose Historic Preservation Committee met on Tuesday night for the first time since March to review the final draft of the Historic Resources Survey Plan, which will provide guidance for the local community to grant designations for historic sites.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the operations of the Historic Preservation Commission were not slowed down. The only reason some public meetings were canceled was because there were no applications for designation or other items to discuss.
“None of our commissions have taken any time off. We canceled meetings if we didn’t have any applications or items to discuss,” City of Montrose Assistant Manager Ann Morgenthaler said. “We’re continuing to move forward, and prioritizing information that we can share virtually right now.”
The Historic Resources Survey Plan “kicked off” in a public meeting Jan. 9, when the consultants who were putting together the survey plan (funded by a Certified Local Government grant from History Colorado) discussed their preliminary research. The consultants have been working on the survey plan since then, and Morgenthaler said that at Tuesday’s public review of the final draft, the commission found that there was little the members wanted to change.
The survey plan will soon be available online for the community to find out more information about historic sites in Montrose. Morgenthaler said it will be an especially valuable resource for those interested in pursuing a historic designation of their property.
“This is a good resource for property owners to learn more about the type of house they have and understand the role that the architectural style of their home fits in with the history of Montrose,” Morgenthaler said. “The most useful thing about this survey plan is it details the building types and includes pictures; it gives goals for the Historic Preservation Commission as we move forward.”
A local historic designation opens the door for property owners to receive tax credits and incentives with state and federal programs for preservation and restoration of their site. Designations are given after evaluating the property, including the integrity of the building — which Morgenthaler emphasized that in this context, has nothing to do with the quality or value of the property but rather how much it has been altered over time.
“We want to continue to work with property owners. The way our program works is that property owners voluntarily come to us and ask to designate their building,” Morgenthaler said. “This summer, we will be doing more outreach to people so they will understand what our program is. With COVID here now, [the Historic Preservation Commission] will now be gathering more resources and focusing on sharing information virtually.”
The survey plan provides detailed information, including photographs, of the different types of structures and sites in Montrose and how they play a role in the community’s history. Property owners can use this guidance to apply for a designation, and other community members can even use it to better understand the history of the city.
The survey plan has three primary long-term goals: “continue to identify and evaluate historic properties, celebrate historic resources and increase awareness of preservation techniques, and prioritize preservation and restoration efforts.”
In addition to preserving the structures and sites, the Historic Preservation Commission aims to help make the sites functional for the community.
“It’s not just about preserving them, it’s about helping the community use them. … We hope that it will help our community better understand our history and celebrate our history, and both preserve and use it moving forward,” Morgenthaler said. “We hope to help everyone in our community use these beautiful historic buildings that we have here.”
Despite events like walking tours no longer taking place due to the pandemic, Morgenthaler said the commission is looking forward to increasing its communication with the community and increasing awareness of historical resources in Montrose.
“We have a very engaged and enthusiastic Historic Preservation Commission, and the community should stay tuned for ways that we will be sharing information and continuing to get our entire community even more excited about our historic resources,” Morgenthaler said.
Morgenthaler encourages the community to find information in the survey plan as soon as it becomes available, whether to pursue designation or simply to learn more about the role of historical locations in Montrose. More information can be found at cityofmontrose.org/history.
