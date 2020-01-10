Pasión LIVE! is a movie and live classical music performance portraying a story of love, betrayal, and redemption that is having its World Premier on Jan. 14, in Montrose at the Pavilion.
Pasión was filmed across the Mediterranean and in New York City and focuses on the experiences of the film’s central character Sona, portrayed in the film by Wendy Law, while bringing together her most loved Latin music, from bossa nova and tango, to classical Spanish works alive on stage. Law will be accompanied by pianist Will Healy and percussionist Justin Hines, both of New York City according to provided information.
Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery spotted an introductory YouTube video of the film and contacted the artist to debut here.
“Healthy Rhythm Creative Group is extremely thrilled to have the World Premiere of Pasión LIVE! occur in Montrose, Colorado” said founder Ken Vail. “Wendy’s cello playing and visual storytelling will be a very special treat for Montrose, the Western Slope and all of Colorado. This community-wide event will put an exclamation point on the arts for the city of Montrose, and is the catalyst for other such future events.”
Law said she started the project two years ago. “I had come out of a relationship and I was totally heartbroken, I didn’t know what to do. So I headed to the studio and started to make an album. To pour my pain into music, but as I did it, I thought let’s make this visual,” she said.
“I got inspiration from Beyonce who had released a visual album, but with Pasion, when you string the songs together there is a storyline.
“I love Latin music and the true music from Spain as they are all so passionate. So I mixed them together to go with the film to express the story. The story takes place in Europe and has beautiful scenes through the greek islands, Spain, Athens, and Ceuta near Morocco. There is such beautiful photography.”
She said the storyline is loosely based on her romantic experiences and a few of the male characters are loosely based on real people.
“The idea is that the music is very romantic, it is a passionate story about personal experience. It has something that everyone can relate to, everyone has experienced some form of love. Love, betrayal, redemption, everyone can relate to it,” Law said.
This entire production was done by a two-woman crew, Law and Chicago filmmaker Dilonna Rutherford.
“We’re excited because after the concert, we will both be on hand to do a question and answer session, and to explain how the two of us were able to make this beautiful movie,” said Law.
Law, Healy and Hines form a trio called Classical Jam, which will be playing before and after the movie. During the film, they will be performing their pieces created for the film and their album Pasion will be available for purchase at the premiere.
Tickets for the Pasión premiere are available at HealthyRhythm.net or at the Pavilion box office. The Pavilion is located at 1800 E. Pavilion Drive in Montrose.
