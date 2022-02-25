For more than 50 years, Robert Anderson has given all of himself and his time to the game of basketball and Special Olympics.
He’s been playing the sport since he was 8 years old, working on his jump shot any chance he gets. But throughout his Special Olympics career, which he started in first grade, he’s been an all-around athlete, participating in track and field and flag football.
He bowls, too, and once scored a 255, nearly rolling a perfect game during his time in the Special Olympics in Montana.
Anderson, who lives with a condition called trauma tremors and is approaching 60, is at the tail end of his basketball career. He plans to become a Special Olympics coach, but before he moves on to that role, he and his Montrose Hotshots teammates are set to represent Montrose and Team Colorado at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando in June.
“That’s just overwhelming,” Anderson said of the team’s upcoming trip. “It’s something that I thought would never happen. I didn’t think I’d ever go to the USA games.”
Anderson will be joined in Orlando by a group of nine teammates he practices basketball with at Crossroads Victory Church. They practice every week in preparation for a few local games.
He’s been a part of the team ever since he moved to Montrose 10 years ago.
His coach of seven years, Bobby Walker, has helped him develop his jump shot. But Anderson puts in plenty of work himself — he tries to practice at the Montrose Recreation Center four times a week. It’s important for him, Anderson said, because the more he practices, the better he adapts to shooting with tremors.
When the rec center was closed during the pandemic, Anderson shot hoops at Walker’s house. It’s his favorite sport.
“He’s definitely addicted to shooting baskets,” Walker said. “He can hit at least 10 free throws in a row. His form is really good.”
Anderson tries to stay as active as possible. When he’s not playing basketball, he’ll go for a walk or ride a bike.
“He knows it’s important to stay active,” Walker said.
His active lifestyle has helped him stay in shape and perfect his jump shot, which Anderson said is the best part of his game. At practice, he tries to encourage his teammates who might be struggling with theirs. It’s why Walker said Anderson would make the perfect coach.
“Robert’s a leader,” Walker said. “He’s not afraid to give out advice and encouragement and let his fellow teammates know how they can get better.”
Anderson’s approach today is a drastic difference from his start in the Special Olympics. Bouts of shyness kept him from interacting with others. He didn’t know or wasn’t sure what to say.
But years of being around his teammates and becoming comfortable as a player has helped him overcome those worries. He’s attentive to the well being of those around him, on and off the court.
Today, he’s one of the most vocal players on his team.
“Special Olympics brought me out of my shyness,” Anderson said. “Now it doesn’t bother me to talk to other people.”
When he becomes a coach, Anderson said he’ll miss playing alongside his teammates. He will retire his jersey number 22, which he’s been wearing since he became a Hotshot.
He hopes to pass on to other players what he’s most proud of during his Special Olympics tenure: his sportsmanship.
“No matter what, have good sportsmanship,” Anderson said.
In Orlando, Anderson and his teammates are expected to play other teams from different states. They’ll get to visit Disney World for a day.
But he and Walker have eyes on one last player accomplishment.
“My dream for him is to hit a big shot at the USA games,” Walker said. “If he can hit a three or hit a great jump shot, that would be awesome. He deserves it.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press