First, it was a toilet paper and hand sanitizer shortage.
Then, a shortage in beef and pork products.
Now, after some changes to the transaction process from local retailers, shoppers are learning about the national coin shortage, the latest in a number of shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Federal Reserve, the pandemic has caused a nationwide shortage of coins, forcing retailers to adopt temporary programs until circulation levels can return to normal since business closures stopped the flow of coins through the economy.
In early June, the Federal Reserve acknowledged the shortage, stating the combination of the decrease in the U.S. Mint’s production of coin and coin deposits from depository institutions “significantly disrupted” the supply chain. However, the Federal Reserve is confident the shortage will resolve “once the economy opens more broadly and the coin supply chain returns to normal circulation patterns.” Banks, at the moment, are rationing the distribution of coins to businesses.
In a statement provided on July 14 to the Montrose Daily Press by U.S. Mint spokesperson Michael White, a reduction in retail sales activity and decreased deposits from third-party coin processors led to an increase in demand for circulating coins.
Additionally, it’s stated that the U.S. Mint has been at full production capacity of circulating coins since mid-June. The Mint is on track to produce 1.65 billion coins per month for the remainder of the year, which will lead to a yearly production level of 19.8 billion circulating coins.
In 2019, the Mint produced 12.4 billion circulating coins.
“Production has increased while still prioritizing the health and well-being of Mint employees and maintaining a reduced risk of their exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace. The Mint acted quickly and decisively during the early phases of the COVID-19 public health crisis to implement measures to mitigate the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19,” a portion of the statement read.
Southside Laundry, a local laundromat, hasn’t seen immediate effects from the shortage, said employee Robert Lucy, though it doesn’t mean there isn’t slight concern.
“We’re concerned about it but we haven't been affected by it so far,” Lucy said.
Thanks to the change machine, the coins are circulated throughout the building. Coins used in the washing machine and dryer are placed right back into the change machine, which Lucy said can be “standard industry practice.”
“The system is its own isolated economy,” said Lucy, who mentioned it’s unlikely the laundromat faces a shortage.
Lucy added change used from the change machine is for customers only, and staff monitors the machines in hopes the system isn’t taken advantage of.
Crystal Clear Wash, other than last week, hasn’t experienced significant coin shortage either, said owner Omar Bou-Matar.
“I saw probably 60% fewer coins from both Southside Laundry and Crystal Clear last week,” he said. “This week was back to normal.”
Bou-Matar, who owns both Southside Laundry and Crystal Clear Wash, said the decrease was due to people stopping by for the coin machine, and rather than use coins on the washer and dryer, people would just take the coins with them. He said it was possible people were aware of the shortage and needed some coins, but he’s not sure.
Also, the machines at Crystal Clear accept credit cards and a loyalty card, which helps offset any potential coin shortage issues, Bou-Matar said. Both locations use quarters only.
Bou-Matar added he has spoken with a local bank, which told him it is holding onto the coins for now due to the shortage.
City Market is one of the local retailers to implement a new temporary process during the shortage. The store is accepting all forms of payment. Also, it isn't forcing or asking customers to pay with strictly debit or credit cards.
“The federal reserve is experiencing a significant coin shortage, impacting our ability to provide coins to customers. Effective immediately, customers will be able to load their change to their loyalty card for use on a future purchase, or they can donate their change to the round-up program, which helps provide funding to organizations who are working through hunger relief,” said Jessica Trowbridge, corporate affairs manager for City Market.
The round-up program rounds up the change owed to a customer for the Zero Hunger Zero Waste fund, the company’s charitable fund in support of hunger relief — if the total is $10.50, the program would round the total up 50 cents to make the transaction $11, and the 50 cents would go to the fund.
The process went into effect last Thursday, and will likely last until the national shortage is mitigated, Trowbridge said.
Walmart is another retailer experiencing a shortage at its locations, spokesperson Avina Dudhia said in a statement to the Montrose Daily Press.
“Like most retailers, we’re experiencing the effects of the nationwide coin shortage. We’re asking customers to pay with card or use correct change when possible if they need to pay with cash. Cash is welcome at all of our stores. However, we have converted some of our self-checkout registers to card only registers,” Dudhia said.
Some Montrose residents took to Facebook to express their concerns about the shortage in a post that discussed City Market’s new process. A few wrote they were not concerned about the shortage, while others were displeased with the recent developments.
