By Nikki Brinson
San Miguel Basin Conservation District and Shavano Conservation District will join forces to meet the natural resources conservation needs of landowners within their boundaries in the Delta, Gunnison, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel Counties.
In a special election held May 4, 2021, landowners from the two districts voted to consolidate the districts, forming a new district, which will be known as “Shavano Conservation District.”
Conservation districts are political subdivisions of state government which represent local landowners’ interests for developing conservation priorities. The Colorado Department of Agriculture’s State Conservation Board administers funding, offers leadership and statutory guidance to help them serve as local governments.
According to state statute, supervisors from the original boards will work as an “organization board” to identify the new districts’ first five-member board. This decision will be made within six months.
“The two districts have historically worked together or on very similar conservation projects and educational programs through the years and understand the need of farmers, ranchers and small acreage owners in the area,” stated Nikki Brinson, operations manager with the Colorado State Conservation Board.
“All of the supervisors are committed to improving the opportunities and programs available to their constituents through this consolidation.
“The creation of the new conservation district will increase landowners’ conservation options in a variety of ways, including: Bringing more resources to area-wide conservation problems; improving consistency of programs offered by one conservation district; and increasing the ability to leverage local, state and federal resources for conservation implementation and technical assistance.
“The (conservation) districts perform a valuable service and the consolidation will allow the new Shavano Conservation District to strengthen existing partnerships and develop new ones in order to improve natural resource conservation practices in Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel counties and a small area in southern Delta county and southwestern Gunnison county”, stated Brinson.
For more information on Colorado’s 75 Conservation Districts and their services, visit https://ag.colorado.gov/conservation/cscb.
For direct contact information or to learn more about Shavano Conservation District specifically, visit https://www.shavanocd.org/.
The Colorado Department of Agriculture exists to support the state’s agriculture industry and serve the people of Colorado through regulation, advocacy and education. Our mission is to strengthen and advance Colorado agriculture, promote a safe and high-quality food supply, protect consumers, and foster responsible stewardship of the environment and natural resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.