What has COVID-19 done to your show? The question was asked of Jennifer Prock, the Montrose County Fair Horse Show boss.
“That,” she said, with a sweeping gesture, indicating the mostly empty bleachers in the County Event Center.
There were 12 people in the bleachers for the finals of the 2020 Montrose County Fair Junior Horse Show. There were 16 contestants and about that many parents in and around the arena. Most of the rest of those interested in the event watched live via the Facebook Live broadcast. Regardless, in the best tradition, the show went on this past weekend.
Montrose County youngsters 8 through 18 donned their best riding duds, curried their mounts, and saddled up. But as they did their patterns for the judges, there were no bursts of applause for a horse and rider running a perfect pattern or hitting a gait dead on. The silence was deafening.
“It would be more exciting if we had spectators,” said Prock, who took over the fair’s horse show helm this past winter. “I had planned a number of new things and new ways to do the show, but the pandemic really became a problem. We have done everything that we could to make it good for the kids.”
There had been a question early on as to whether there would be a fair at all. But the fair board, with help from people like Prock and others, figured out a way to have the youth events.
The biggest hurdle was getting the crowd down to a manageable size to limit potential viral exposure expected by various political subdivisions from the city to the state. The resulting event worked out to having only contestants and parents as part of any scene.
The only others are fair officials and workers and limited press attendance. All those food vendors that are normally part of the fair were cut to one food truck, parked outside the Event Center.
The Junior Horse Show actually began on Monday, July 13, which was test day. On test day the contestants were queried regarding, among other things, horse anatomy and tack (bridles, bits, saddles, etc.). Monday was also practice day. Practicing means learning the required patterns that the contestants are required to ride through. There are a dozen different patterns, which the contestants must execute during the show.
The Junior Horse Show involves four levels of competition based on age: seniors, intermediates, juniors and novices. The patterns demonstrate the various gaits, horsemanship of the rider, rider’s control of the horse, and other skills and abilities.
Trevor Prock, the 12-year-old son of the show boss, riding Scooter, said that he thought his early patterns went pretty well, except his horse, Scooter, didn’t feel like trotting. “But we’re okay,” said the young Prock, who's only been showing for a year after deciding to give horse shows a shot at the urging of his best friend, Cole Luttrell. Turns out the two of them wound up at the top of their division in this week’s show.
Trevor has been riding Scooter for five years, but it was not love at first sight. Trevor said the horse, who is only about 12 or 13 hands high, was a little hard to get along with at first. “We are pals now, he’s a good horse,” Trevor said between patterns.
Gabe Wigington, who will be a senior at Montrose High this year, rides her best friend, Sonny, in the senior class. Sonny is 14 and an experienced show mount. Gabe and her family moved to Montrose a year ago from Casper, Wyoming. They live just south of Montrose. This is Gabe’s third season of show riding.
Even though the 2020 event wasn’t what Prock would have liked, the youngsters had a show and she said they will build from here.
“I would like to see a lot more horses, maybe 12 or 14 in each age group and category,” said the former junior horse show rider and barrel racer.
Junior horse competition is open to anyone aged 8-18 with a horse. Prock says that most of the riders come from families with horses and small horse breeding outfits. If anyone is interested in show horse activity, Prock says to call her at 970-275-4828.
You can see all of the 2020 Junior Horse Show results online. Scroll down and click on the horse show results.
