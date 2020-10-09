Montrose lands Southwest, JetBlue service

The COVID-19 pandemic has hammered the airline industry, particularly when it comes to business travel. But leisure travel is starting to pick up, and that helped close long-term negotiations to bring Southwest Airlines and JetBlue flights to Montrose Regional Airport, starting Dec. 19.
“It’s very exciting news for the Western Slope of Colorado and this region,” Montrose County Aviation Director Lloyd Arnold said Thursday.
“We’ve been working with Southwest for several years now and with JetBlue for the same amount of time, and have been in discussions with them about various locations. We were finally able to attract them to Montrose. We feel it is going to provide a fantastic service for the Western Slope of Colorado and kind of one more feather in the quiver of options, and availability, for the public from Montrose Regional.
“It’s a benefit for Montrose and the Western Slope as a whole to have a greater variety of choices and flexibility to reach destinations.”
Southwest is bringing daily Denver flights, along with weekend options for Dallas – Love Field. JetBlue will be offering Saturday flights to Boston (Logan Airport) and also on select Wednesdays during the fall and winter season. The additions will help fill service gaps left after Delta Airlines suspended service to Montrose for the year and by the departure of Allegiant Air. Negotiations are ongoing for Delta to resume next year.
“It’s really a product of long-term relationships,” said Matt Skinner, director of the Colorado Flight Alliance.
The alliance is a partnership between Montrose Regional, Telluride Regional, local governments and businesses including Telluride Ski Resort. It is supported through lodging and restaurant taxes, as well as direct funding. The CFA provides participating airlines with minimum revenue guarantees.
Skinner said the CFA has been talking with both airlines about the possibility of service for about five years.
“As the situation hit with COVID — and really, the industry has been turned upside down — really, leisure travel came to the forefront,” Skinner said. The shift accelerated the negotiations and helped the airport make additions while keeping a modest increase in capacity during the current health environment, he said.
“What’s occurred in travel is that leisure has started to make a return, but business has not at this point. Business (travel) is usually the bread and butter for airlines. They have been looking for alternatives,” Skinner said.
Right now, airlines’ better bet is to put their fleets toward leisure travel and that’s part of the reason Montrose Regional and the CFA came to the front of the negotiations, he added.
Arnold said leisure travel appears to be leading the comeback and airlines are positioning their assets accordingly.
“I think that there is a lot of optimism in the ability of the airline industry to move forward and I think people will start flying again soon, and we will be up to pre-pandemic levels quicker than what people anticipate,” he said.
“I think people want to get back to their daily lives and start traveling again. We see that optimism with both the traveling public and airlines.”
Those extra flights don’t hurt what business travelers remain, either. “It also adds a great option for area businesses to get in and out of the area,” Skinner said.
Southwest Airlines announced the addition of Montrose/Telluride to its lineup, as well as new routes in its Miami and Palm Springs market. The Montrose flight schedule is similar to one recently announced for Steamboat Springs (Hayden); Southwest touted sample fares as low as $49 one-way for a nonstop flight from Montrose to Denver and $79 between Montrose and Dallas- Love Field.
“Our schedules for these new cities on the Southwest network thoughtfully link them to relevant nonstop destinations that also provide great connections, a comfortable journey with our unmatched flexibility, and our friendly policies,” said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines chief commercial officer and executive vice president, in the airline’s news release.
“Southwest is stretching into new places to provide for two needs: desired options for our customers who seek snow or sun, and wide-open spaces to enjoy a break from the unexpected that 2020 brought; and for our company, critically-needed new business that offsets the diminished demand for travel across other parts of the country.”
The addition of Southwest and JetBlue means Montrose Regional and Telluride Regional airports will soon feature 15 nonstop flights from 11 major hubs, including nine daily flights from six major hubs.
Southwest will fly two to three dimes daily from Denver and on weekends from Dallas Love Field to Montrose through the winter. JetBlue is to fly from Boston Logan airport on Saturdays.
American Airlines will be returning to Montrose for the winter season, with Saturday flights from Charlotte and twice-daily services from Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix, and weekly from New York, as well from Chicago during busier weeks.
United Airlines will likely have three to four flights a day from Denver, with Newark reducing from daily to two to five times a week; Houston and Chicago will be operating daily, although there is a potential for those two stops to be weekends-only in January. The San Francisco schedule would be maintained, although with fewer weekday flights during January. The Los Angeles service will run as normal on weekends.
Denver Air will run a similar schedule from Denver to Telluride Regional Airport.
All airlines will continue to adjust their service on a regular basis as recovery continues.
Arnold said he is excited to have a Boston connection, which will bring to three the airport’s East Coast connections.
“We’re happy to move forward with the optimism that leisure travel is going to spearhead the way forward,” Arnold said.
For full winter schedule information, please click here. For travel and booking information, visit www.montrose.com, www.telluride.com and www.tellurideskiresort.com.
