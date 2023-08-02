230802-news-citizen session

Montrose City Council, pictured here in April, is launching its interactive citizen sessions beginning Aug. 14. (Special to the MDP/William Woody)

The Montrose City Council is trying something new. In an effort to better facilitate dialogue between the public and public officials, the city is launching a so-called interactive citizen session. 

The interactive citizen session is essentially a bonus public comment period during which people will be able to engage in a more real-time conversation with council members. 



