The Montrose City Council is trying something new. In an effort to better facilitate dialogue between the public and public officials, the city is launching a so-called interactive citizen session.
The interactive citizen session is essentially a bonus public comment period during which people will be able to engage in a more real-time conversation with council members.
"We based this model on the City of Golden," said City Manager William Bell.
The new interactive citizen session will be held one hour prior to regularly scheduled city council meetings, running from 9 to 10 a.m.
"A citizen can put a topic on an informal agenda via the website a week prior and the council and staff will come prepared to have a very detailed and open discussion with the citizen about it," Bell explained.
This new interactive session is in addition to existing public comment opportunities during a council meeting. During the meeting members of the public can offer comments on items the council is covering — or matters of importance not on the agenda — but those comments tend to go unaddressed by council members. The interactive session is intended to provide a venue in which council members may reply to members of the public.
"We don't really engage in a back and forth with details during the meetings because staff and council are not given any time to actually research facts and figures about whatever comes up and making things up as we go along is not really a best practice," Bell noted.
Bell said that the concept of the interactive session came up a couple of months ago during discussions with Mayor Barbara Bynum. The first session is scheduled for 9 a.m., just before the city council's Aug. 14 meeting. Members of the public can engage in this new process via the city's website at https://www.cityofmontrose.org.
