Montrose law enforcement agency heads weren’t entirely certain what to expect of Saturday’s protest on behalf of racial justice.
They planned carefully, taking into consideration what was going on in other cities, which have seen riots in the wake of the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month. They were also on alert, because of social media threats made against protesters.
But Montrose’s demonstration did not devolve into a crisis situation, and the police chief and sheriff commended participants.
“There were no issues. I’m commending our community, the event organizers and thanking and commending the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado State Patrol and WestCO (dispatch) for providing us all the extra support that day,” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.
“There were some rumors that there were individuals being bused in that had some ill-intent. If that did occur, I didn’t see it, and I don’t think it occurred. We were very prepared. I’m very proud of everyone for having a peaceful and meaningful protest rally.”
Hall later said that people do not have to be from Montrose to come here for any reason, including to demonstrate.
The police, sheriff’s office and CSP were stationed throughout the area of the march’s route from Safeway to the historic county courthouse, where demonstrators gathered on the lawn for nine minutes of silence — roughly the amount of time Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was seen on video pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck.
Floyd, an African American man, who had been detained as part of a counterfeit bill investigation at a store, died after repeatedly telling officers he could not breathe.
Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder; three other officers with him have also been charged in the incident, which set off protests across the nation and in other parts of the world. At some protests, rioting and looting, as well as more violent police encounters, have occurred.
“We did not have any issues other than one gentleman that was trying to cause a little bit of problems in the crowd, but that was addressed and taken care of early on,” Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
The man reportedly circulated among protesters, trying to engage them, at times thrusting his tablet in their faces.
There were no other reported incidents associated with the Montrose march.
“Speaking to some of the marchers, they were very polite, cordial and professional,” Lillard said. “They abided by the laws of crosswalks and staying out of traffic. They were very gracious and trying to get a point across.”
Hall said that he is aware of other groups elsewhere that may be infiltrating protests to incite riots.
“There’s no room for that in our community,” he said, going on to thank the Montrose community for its support of law enforcement.
Officers’ body cameras relayed information in real time back to the command post at the MCSO, where Hall was stationed during the march.
The MPD and CSP blocked traffic at South First Street and South Cascade Avenue during the nine minutes of silence.
“We wanted it to be a meaningful event and didn’t want people worried about their safety,” Hall said. “…We had to be prepared based on some of the rumors we were hearing and some of the experiences some of the other cities have had.”
Law enforcement activities Saturday incurred some overtime pay costs, but not much more, Hall also said.
Officers reported to him they were impressed with the speakers and that there had been nothing hateful directed toward police, he said.
“The officers themselves were very impressed with what people had to say,” Hall said.
