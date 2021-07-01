A nonpartisan commission re-drawing the state’s legislative districts released preliminary maps earlier this week. The Census Bureau has not published the full results from last year’s census, so the commission worked from preliminary population estimates.
“It’s probably not that bad because neither side likes it,” said State Sen. Don Coram, who currently represents all of Montrose County and the southwestern corner of the state in the Senate’s 6th district.
“I thought they were drinking when they did this,” Coram joked.
The new map drops Archuleta County, but adds a southwest chunk of Delta County and the entirety of Hinsdale County. Also, the district is renamed as the 7th.
In the House, Marc Catlin currently represents the 58th district, which includes all of Montrose County along with San Miguel, Dolores and Montezuma counties.
The proposed new district will be known as the 53rd and adds a chunk of the southern part of Delta County, which is currently represented by Democrat Julie McCluskie of Dillon in the 61st district. Ouray, Hinsdale and San Juan counties would be added but the eastern part of Montezuma County, including Cortez, would be folded into the 52nd district.
One consequence of the proposed map is that Rep. Catlin and Rep. Matt Soper now reside within the same district. The Colorado Sun identified at least 13 districts across the state where the new boundaries place two representatives in the same boundaries.
“It's disappointing that they drew Rep. Soper and me in the same district. I think that what happens with that is western Colorado loses a voice,” Rep. Catlin said.
Legislators are required to live within the same district they represent, so Catlin and Soper may end up in a primary challenge.
“Western Colorado has been under-represented for a long time and it looks like it’s going to be less represented,” Catlin said. “One of the things we’ve always done is tried to represent the Western Slope and we’ve been a good team.”
Every 10 years, states reevaluate their legislative boundaries and draw new maps for the state and national districts. Colorado is picking up an eighth seat at the US Capitol because of the state’s rapid growth.
However, the process this year is slightly different: in 2018, voters approved constitutional amendments that established an independent committee to replace the reapportionment commissions that could have a partisan majority.
“It’s probably better than the way it was done in the past,” Coram reflected.
Coram was on the committee in 2010 to draw new districts for the U.S. Congress. Democrats and Republicans both drew their own maps. After a prolonged legal battle, the Colorado State Supreme Court eventually upheld a Democrat-crafted map that was criticized for splitting counties.
When the full US Census data is released, the commission will re-evaluate the maps. Also, public comment sessions are scheduled around the state. Montrose residents can give feedback on the maps at a meeting scheduled for July 30 at the Ute Indian Museum.
“We’re in wait and see mode,” Coram said.
