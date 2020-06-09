Montrose Lighthouse receives van from Telluride Express; eyes food truck to provide meals to those in need

A timely donation will help the Montrose Lighthouse serve homeless people, as the need for assistance grows.
Telluride Express, a Montrose-based shuttle service, recently donated a passenger van to the Lighthouse, which during winter months operates an overnight shelter under a lease agreement with Tuxedo Corn and the City of Montrose. Montrose Lighthouse needed the van to help shuttle guests from a pick-up site downtown and transport them to the shelter north of town. It also needed transport to and from the shelter site for suppers.
“It’s a real blessing and a real gift,” said Jim Renfrow, a member of the Lighthouse board of directors.
The van was donated after the Lighthouse purchased two vans from Telluride Express at a deep discount, giving the charity three vehicles for the price of one, fellow board member Garey Martinez said.
He will use one of the vans for his own charity, Shepherd’s Hand, which distributes food boxes twice a week at Cedar Creek Church to anyone who is hungry. Previously, Martinez had been using his own vehicle to tow the trailer he used to pick up bulk quantities of food from Food Bank of the Rockies.
The third van will be used by Tuxedo Corn, which sublets the North Townsend Avenue building to Lighthouse during winter months, and in summer months, uses the building to house farmworkers.
The Lighthouse and Shepherd’s Hand continue work to assist the needy, and Martinez said the need for services has increased significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic caused Shepherd’s Hand to suspend the five-day-a-week hot meal it prepared at the Methodist Church’s kitchen.
Plans to resume meals there in a very limited capacity that would conform with state safer at home orders and Montrose County’s variance to those orders now look unlikely, so the ministry is attempting to locate a food truck from which Martinez could serve meals.
“We probably won’t be able to do it (at the church),” Martinez said, explaining the church’s insurance excludes covering events associated with a virus or bacteria. He said the church’s trustees were understandably concerned about liability, although he was awaiting final word from a meeting they were holding Tuesday morning.
But people still need to eat, he said. Hence, the plan to locate a food truck that could be used for the meals. The food truck would also be mobile, allowing him to set up at more than one location, and to use it in fundraising efforts.
Martinez said he has leads on the appropriate vehicle. He is working with the county health department and would comply with all applicable regulations. As far as where he would park the food truck, he is in contact with private landowners.
“We’re just at the very beginning of trying to put this program together,” he said.
The Lighthouse shelter this past season (Nov. 1, 2019 - May 15) had 115 individuals and provided 3,500 bed nights.
The ministry still needs a permanent site, ideally one that could also house wraparound services by other agencies, and amenities such as showers and lockers. The latter two services have not been available since the Mexican American Development Association closed its doors to the public due to the pandemic.
The Lighthouse last year had a building on North Ninth Street lined up, but could not secure the appropriate zoning.
Martinez said he is still looking for a place that would provide “one stop shopping” in terms of services. “That’s what my goal is. We’re still looking,” he said.
Martinez said the need for food has shot up in the Montrose community, as seen by the numbers coming to him for food boxes. When the pandemic was first declared, Martinez was distributing about 2,500 to 3,000 pounds of food a week and is now distributing between 5,000 and 5,500 pounds of food weekly.
“They’re (people in need) increasing almost daily. We’re experiencing 20 to 30% new people almost every time we open. We’re 80 to 90% over what we were eight weeks ago. That’s the bad news,” he said.
“The good news? I’ve got lots of food and if I need more, I can get more. The Food Bank of the Rockies has been a lifeline for us. It’s just been amazing.”
Shepherd’s Hand distributes food boxes each Monday and Thursday at Cedar Creek Church, 222 S. Townsend Ave. People are also welcome to stop by and see how Martinez operates and can contact him to arrange a time to do so, at 970-433-3690.
To donate to Shepherd’s Hand, mail a check to P.O. Box 3354, Montrose CO 81402, or call Martinez at 970-433-3690.
To donate to Montrose Lighthouse Inc., email info@montrose-lighthouse.org or mail a donation care of Montrose Jail Ministries, P.O. Box 964, Montrose, CO 81402.
