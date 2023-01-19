A Montrose man died on U.S. 550 Wednesday evening, after attempting to pass two other vehicles on the icy highway, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The man, 27, was driving a GMC Yukon eastbound on the highway (traveling in a northern direction) at about 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18.
Master Trooper Gary Cutler said that at about mile marker 114, the man attempted to go around a GMC Sierra hauling a trailer and also attempted to go around a Honda Ridgeline. The Yukon’s driver lost control and spun as a Ford F-150 approached in the westbound lane (traveling in a southern direction).
According to Cutler’s initial reports, the truck hit the Yukon and pushed it into the Sierra. The Sierra and the Yukon then struck the Honda. The Yukon went off the road and the Ford traveled off the north edge, and rolled. The Sierra also went off the edge of the road, hit a fence, and jack-knifed its trailer. The Honda stayed on the road.
Cutler said the Yukon’s driver died at the hospital.
His identity was not immediately available; a message was left for the Ouray County coroner.
The man’s passenger, a 49-year-old man, sustained moderate injuries. Both men were wearing seat belts.
The 22-year-old Ridgway man driving the Ford truck was not injured, per Cutler’s reports.
Four men were in the Sierra; all wore their seat belts and were not injured, Cutler said. They were from Grand Junction and Clifton.
The Honda’s driver, a 43-year-old Montrose woman, also escaped injury. She was using a seat belt.
Alcohol, drugs and excessive speeds are not suspected in the crash.
The wreck closed U.S. 550 near Colona at about 5:45 p.m., with traffic diverted until about 10 p.m.
A series of powerful storms have been dumping snow at higher elevations, including in Ouray County, where the crash occurred. Passes further up 550 were closed for significant periods due to avalanche danger and hazardous conditions; the Colorado Department of Transportation reported Thursday that these were reopened after 48 hours of crews clearing slide paths between Silverton and Ouray.
Ouray County Sheriff Justin Perry reminded people to stay alert to adverse conditions. He said that even on Thursday morning, U.S. 550 was slick. The afternoon sun warmed and melted the ice on the road, giving more favorable driving conditions.
“I would still caution people to drive carefully, especially after the the temperature (begins) dropping and things turn to ice. You never know when or where the black ice is,” Perry said.
