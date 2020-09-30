Montrose Memorial Hospital this year recognized an entire group of people for selfless service — first responders.
As part of its annual Fall Clinics, the hospital typically selects an individual for “outstanding service” to MMH or the broader community. Last week, the honor went to first responders for their willingness to risk themselves on behalf of others.
“With the emergency of COVID-19 in the community, the (award) committee determined first responders were the appropriate awardees, given their dedication to their community through selfless acts,” a Tuesday announcement from the hospital states.
“The medical providers opted to honor first responders for the work that we do on a daily basis,” Montrose Fire Protection District Chief Tad Rowan said.
COVID-19 presents an additional challenge when fire crews or paramedics are responding to calls, because they must take additional steps to keep both themselves and patients safe, he said.
Rowan, with Montrose County Undersheriff George Jackson and Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall, accepted the Fall Clinics award on behalf of all first responders.
Jackson said the award was not necessary, but was appreciated, especially in the current national climate, when police integrity and intent are being questioned.
“To have someone acknowledge we actually are trying to help the public is reassuring,” Jackson said.
Hall also thanked the award committee.
“It was an honor to accept recognition for our staff. I think it’s always a team effort, in this case, between medical professionals and our first responders. We really appreciate being recognized,” Hall said.
“Probably not many people realize it, but they normally recognize an outstanding physician. This year, the board elected to recognize first responders, based on everything that is going on right now in our country,” he added.
“I can’t tell you how thankful and appreciative all our staff are that we live in such a great community that supports us and actively goes out of its way to support us.”
The hospital holds its Fall Clinics each year as an educational conference for medical professionals. This year, the number of attendees was limited because of COVID-19.
