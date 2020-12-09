Montrose Memorial Hospital Inc.'s board enters contract with new management firm, ending decades-long contract with Quorum Health

After more than three decades, Montrose Memorial Hospital will have a new management company.
The Montrose Memorial Hospital Inc. Board, which oversees the not-for-profit corporate entity for Montrose Memorial Hospital under a lease arrangement, is entering a contract with Plano, Texas-based Community Hospital Corporation (CHC), effective Jan. 1, 2021. The contract will replace Quorum Health Resources LLC, which has had a management agreement with MMH since 1989.
“We just felt like it was time for a change, or rather, just to look at all our options,” Kjersten Davis, MMHI board president, said Tuesday.
The board sent out a request for proposals and reviewed and extensively interviewed six respondents before ultimately deciding CHC would be what Davis called “a perfect fit” that aligns with MMH’s values, vision and mission.
“We really like that they’re a nonprofit and support hospitals just like ours,” Davis said. “They were really flexible and responsive to our needs and what we want. They can tailor their programs to fit our situation. I think a large appeal was they were a nonprofit.”
Although shifting contracts mid-pandemic might not be ideal, it could not be avoided because of when the Quorum contract expires, Dec. 31, Davis said.
Community Hospital Corporation had its beginnings in 1996, according to Becker Hospital Review. Its stated mission is to guide, support and enhance community hospitals. Since its founding, CHC has formed three organizations: CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, the latter focusing on the management and ownership of long-term, acute-care hospitals; post-acute care management, and consulting.
The nonprofit also began a supply chain management service in 2007.
According to published reports, Quorum filed for bankruptcy protection in April. It emerged from bankruptcy in July.
From MMHI’s perspective, CHC was “a better fit,” Davis said.
“Price-wise, they’re cheaper, not that that was the deciding factor, but that’s a nice bonus,” she added.
The full contract provisions are being finalized and she did not have a figure readily available.
Davis said the board expects a smooth transition between management companies.
“They (CHC) fully understand we have to have a smooth transition and they’re committed to making that happen,” she said.
Montrose Memorial Hospital Inc. formed as a not-for-profit corporation in 2010 and is the governing board of the hospital. It is not directly involved in daily operations, but instead operates at “a strategic, 30,000-foot level,” Davis said. The board’s responsibilities include choosing a management company and hiring CEOs.
The MMHI board selected CHC in part because the company promised the hospital flexibility to decide what services it does and does not need.
“They come in and will do an assessment and give us a price. They’re very open-minded to meeting our needs,” Davis said.
“They understood when we told them we do not want to shake up our hospital, we do not want an overhaul. We are happy with the direction we are going. We just want to fine-tune. They were receptive and understood that.”
Community Hospital Corporation provides expert guidance and support staff specializing in specific areas.
“If we need something outside of our expertise, we can ask them to provide that expertise for that specific item,” said Davis.
She highlighted as an advantage MMH’s ability to use CHC’s group purchasing prices to obtain supplies in bulk. “That’s a huge advantage that saves us significant amounts of money,” Davis said.
The hospital faces ongoing challenges that are common to many hospitals, especially rural ones.
With 70 to 75% of its patients on Medicaid or Medicare, MMH struggles with uncertainty as to what reimbursement the federal programs will provide.
The COVID-19 pandemic has further strapped resources, requiring the hospital to have a COVID unit ready to go if necessary; affecting staffing levels, and requiring more personal protective equipment, among other expenses.
“That was another reason why CHC was a perfect fit, because they specialize in small, community hospitals. We obviously are facing a lot of challenges, the way every hospital is, especially rural ones,” Davis said.
