Montrose Memorial Hospital received an “A” grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for progress forward in the quality and safety of American health care.
The Leapfrog Group released the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades.
As per the hospital’s news release, the “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” and “F” letter grades are assigned to acute-care hospitals in the U.S., and is “the only rating focused on how well hospitals protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries, and infections.”
“It speaks to the outstanding job that our employees do every day to ensure that our patients receive the highest quality effective, safe and compassionate care.” MMHI Board Chair Dr. Kjersten Davis said.
Montrose Memorial Hospital is included in the 34% of hospitals graded an “A,” once again placing in the “top echelon” of hospitals nationwide.
The top grade follows the hospital’s 2020 achievement of being named Colorado’s only five time Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital, as well as being named a Five Star Hospital by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
The Hospital Safety Grade is updated every six months and future updates will incorporate pandemic response periods.
