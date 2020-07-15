Montrose Memorial Hospital announced Wednesday it has been recognized by the Lown Institute as the No. 1 small hospital in Colorado.
The ranking is based on measurements from three categories, seven subcomponents and 42 detailed metrics to form a comprehensive listing.
“It is an incredible achievement to be named the No. 1 small hospital in Colorado,” said James Kiser, CEO of Montrose Memorial Hospital via a release. “Rural healthcare is a challenging environment; yet Montrose Memorial Hospital continues to receive national recognition for our Friends & Family. Congratulations to our first-rate employees, our dedicated medical staff and our astute hospital board for this hard-earned achievement.”
The Lown Institute is a non-partisan think tank utilizing data from patient outcomes, including satisfaction, safety and mortality rates. It also accounts for value of care measurements, and civic leadership metrics – for example how much a hospital invests in community health.
Montrose Memorial Hospital also ranks as the No. 6 overall hospital in Colorado according to the list. Earlier this year, Montrose Memorial Hospital was named a 5-star hospital by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — a status achieved by fewer than nine percent of U.S. Hospitals nationwide. It is also the only hospital in Colorado to be named a Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital for five consecutive years.
Other nearby small hospitals ranked include Community Hospital of Grand Junction (No. 6) and Grand River Medical Center of Rifle (No. 8).
A statement from the Lown Institute website says, “The Lown Institute Hospitals Index is a new kind of hospital ranking, one that takes into account the full breadth of what hospitals do. It evaluates hospitals’ performance based on how well they treat their patients, their commitment to providing high-value care, and their investment in community health.”
