The Montrose COVID-19 testing location is moving from the Montrose County Event Center to Montrose Memorial Hospital beginning Monday, June 29.
In a MMH press release Wednesday, MMH announced people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will now go to a designated drive-thru testing area, located at 800 South Third St. starting Monday. The testing area is near the corner of 800 South Third St. and Nevada Avenue. Up to this point, the county has been in charge of testing, but with the hospital taking over, the location is being moved to MMH where the staff can more easily access resources within the testing center.
Coronavirus testing will be located at the old emergency room entrance at the hospital Brad Wiersma, MMH marketing director, said.
“There’s a ramp that comes off Third Street and we’re going to cone off where the doctors normally park for people to drive-thru,” he said. “A lot of people would go up South Fifth Street and take South Nevada Avenue and hang a right. The best thing to do is to funnel folks through South Nevada Avenue to South Third Street.”
Before a medical professional administers the test, the public must have a provider’s order for the test. A nasopharyngeal coronavirus test is administered at this site for patients who are symptomatic or receiving an elective procedure.
“Nasopharyngeal collection involves a collection tool similar to a cotton swab that is inserted into a person’s nasal cavity,” he said. “The swab is spun for 15 seconds to collect nasal secretions.”
The nasopharyngeal test results will tell participants if they currently have the coronavirus, which differs from the antibody test offered at the event center that tests if a person had the virus.
When participants arrive at the hospital, they do need to wear a mask because they are considered symptomatic as they wait to be tested.
“When MMH staff are ready to collect the test sample, they will ask the participant to lower their mask so sample collection can begin,” he said.
Testing is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon on a first-come, first-serve basis. Testing will only be done during this time frame. Wiersma noted that if people arrive in line at noon, they should not worry about being served if it’s 12:05 p.m. Hospital staff will collect test samples until the line is gone.
Wiersma said the hospital staff is taking a team approach at this COVID-19 testing location, which may result in quicker service.
“People may receive service more quickly here at MMH than at the Montrose County Event Center specifically because we are taking a team approach to sample collection and may be able to send additional staff to assist — depending on staff availability and how busy we are inside the hospital,” he said.
There is no cost for nasopharyngeal testing due to the current state-support lab process where the state provides testing supplies and the hospital sends the samples to the state lab for analysis.
“We have found that the state lab has the best turnaround time on COVID testing analysis,” Wiersma said.
Patients can expect to receive results in approximately two to five days through their provider who ordered the test.
People who are not experiencing coronavirus symptoms, don’t have a provider’s order, or need a test for travel or personal reasons can call Delta Public Health’s free testing site at 970-874-2165.
