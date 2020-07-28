Montrose Memorial Hospital is among 27 facilities in the state to receive a share of more than $142 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in support of providers caring for COVID-19 patients, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner’s office announced.
MMH’s grant was sizable, at about $1.8 million, which came via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.
The hospital is working with its auditors and the Colorado Hospital Association to learn the rules for CARES Act payments and the necessary documentation; specific guidelines have not been provided.
Separately, Montrose Memorial Hospital was awarded a $12,500 grant from Union Pacific’s Community Ties Giving Program to help offset costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant is not for a specific objective other than to help the hospital meet its mission.
“We understand every community has its own unique needs,” said Scott Moore, senior vice president-corporate relations and chief administrative officer, and Union Pacific Foundation president, in a news release.
“This funding will go directly to those impacted, providing the assistance they need to survive and recover from the outbreak."
Given the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Pacific’s Community Ties Giving Program allocated additional funding for COVID-19 relief grants to address critical community needs associated with the pandemic. Union Pacific’s Community Ties Giving Program provides small-and medium-sized grants that align with the railroad’s priority cause areas in safety, workforce development and community spaces.
Surgeries and elective procedures are the primary source of revenue for hospitals.
By following the American College of Surgeons guidelines during the pandemic and closing down these services, the hospital sustained a significant financial hit — ultimately causing a reduction in force of 19 employees.
“We are doing all we can to recover from the financial losses due to COVID-19 and to ensure that MMH will be here to care for our communities in the future,” read a statement from Montrose Memorial Hospital CEO James Kiser in May.
Montrose Memorial has also received funding allocations from Help Colorado Now.org and continues its COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, which was set up to help it meet additional expenses, and is accepting donations at www.MontroseHospital.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.