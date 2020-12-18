As the season of giving continues, Montrose Memorial Hospital has announced another avenue for the community to share holiday joy with hospital staff, called Noel Notes.
MMH Chief Marketing Officer Leann Tobin came up with the idea after seeing an Instagram post about Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital’s 2020 “Jingle Challenge” where the community sends uplifting messages to patients, families and staff. The Tennessee hospital’s goal is to send 10,000 messages of joy, encouragement and support to patients and staff this holiday season.
Tobin approached Brad Wiersma, MMH marketing director about setting up a similar opportunity for MMH employees. With the support of the City of Montrose, the community now can write Noel Notes to local health care workers.
“The City of Montrose was gracious to offer to support our team during this time where our community is experiencing a surge of COVID cases, so we asked if they would be willing to contribute their skills to help get the campaign started,” Wiersma said. “Kailey Rivenburgh and her team at the city put the visuals together and did a great job of capturing the joyous spirit of the campaign.”
Noel Notes will be distributed now until Friday, Dec. 25.
The hospital staff is excited to see and share the encouraging messages that come in from the community. The messages also show community support as staff manage a surge in COVID-19 cases.
“As you can imagine, COVID-19 has presented various challenges to our organization this past year,” Wiersma said. “Our employees are passionate about what they do, and when COVID cases are on the rise – there’s a certain heaviness we all feel.”
One way of alleviating some of that heaviness is by sharing positive words of encouragement, which the hospital has been grateful to receive throughout the pandemic.
“We have been really blessed to receive Christmas cards from local schools and various showings of support from the community, and it really makes a big impact on our staff,” he said. “When our staff and providers know that our community is thinking of them, it really brightens their day and helps them get through what can be a challenging time.
“It reminds them that they are not fighting this alone and we are all working together as a community to take on this challenge we are all facing.”
To send notes, the community can visit MontroseHospital.com/NoelNotes where they can submit a note to share with hospital staff. The note can be addressed to the entire hospital, a department, or a particular employee.
“Depending on who it is addressed to, we’ll make sure they are seen,” Wiersma said. “If a message is addressed to an employee, we will forward it their way. For the messages where it is to the whole hospital, we will place the messages on our T.V. screens at the Lobby Grille and also play them on screensavers at Montrose Memorial Hospital – these screens are very accessible to employees and will help us share the joy organization-wide.”
Once someone has sent a Noel Note, he can share a special image on social media to highlight his participation while further encouraging family and friends to do the same.
As the health care workers continue to care for patients not only battling COVID-19, but other health-related issues, Noel Notes provides the community with a unique opportunity to care for those who have cared for us.
“Our employees years ago created our tagline, ‘Friends & Family caring for Friends & Family,’ Wiersma said. “Usually, our focus is that we treat our community as our friends and family, but in this case, it’s truly the community treating us as friends and family. We are thankful for their wonderful support.”
