Montrose mother with Tarlov Cyst disease fundraises for life-changing surgery

Katie Spatafore first discovered the multiple rare cysts along her spine after a 300 pound trash can fell on top of her in January.
This is when her cysts first became a problem and began growing, her doctors believe. Spatafore suffers from a rare medical condition known as Tarlov Cyst Disease, a condition believed to impact 5 — 7% of the population, but made even more rare due to her young age.
A Tarlov cyst is a dilation of the outer covering of the nerve. Cerebral spinal fluid gets trapped in the sheath and forms a cyst. The fluid in the cyst can put pressure on the nerve inside and on adjacent nerve roots along the spine, causing debilitating symptoms.
The difference between a typical cyst and a Tarlov cyst is that the latter is formed on the nerve and cannot be cut out. A visit to Montrose pain specialist Dr. William Faragher found that the pain Spatafore has been experiencing for years is likely due to the five to eight cysts along her spine he discovered during a pain management appointment.
Spatafore has undergone three different surgeries to date for her back and although doctors have noted the cysts on her spine, she was told they were normal and weren’t an issue. In the past, doctors reported that the way in which her spine would bend would crush her main organs. Because of this, she had a rod and screw implanted to help lift her back in order to prevent “squishing” the area further.
A couple of years later, however, Spatafore was changing a light bulb at home and fell backwards off a ladder, hitting her back on the washer and dryer units. The incident broke a screw previously placed in her back and her back began bending once again.
Doctors wanted to remove this screw, but scans found that it was so heavily embedded in her back that they couldn’t remove it, so they decided to surgically place an additional screw to provide extra support.
A couple years later, Spatafore underwent a third surgery because doctors believed her hardware was causing problems. After visiting Faragher, she was surprised to find her problems had nothing to do with the hardware in her back, but the cysts growing on her spine.
“It took me a while to realize what was going on,” recalled Spatafore. “He [Faragher] was like, ‘I think that’s what’s causing your problem’ because I have weakness in the legs, I drop things and the left side of my leg is just weak all the time.”
She has ongoing pain in her tailbone area that she describes as “a big bowling ball” where her cysts grow, she experiences constant pain in her side and is up all night. This new discovery drove Spatafore to research the disease further.
There are only two surgeons in the world who treat Tarlov Cyst Disease, one is located in California and the other in Dallas, Texas. She contacted both surgeons before choosing leading specialist and neurosurgeon Dr. Frank Feigenbaum, who agreed that Spatafore is in critical need of the specialized surgery.
Spatafore said the surgeon told her that her symptoms were caused by cysts wrapped around her nerves, some even compressing the nerves.
The total cost of the surgery comes to around $273,000, but Spatafore explained to the surgeon that she is unable to get insurance for this surgery, Medicaid won’t cover the expense and she and her husband, Nic, who works as a pest exterminator, can’t afford the bill on their own dime.
“He said, “I really want to do this surgery for you because I know how much it’ll improve your life’,” said Spatafore of her conversation with Feigenbaum.
The surgeon offered to reduce the cost to $20,000, a pro-bono offer on his part, but the cost goes beyond that. The hospital is charging $10,890 for two nights’ stay and $1,000 for anesthesia in addition to the agreed upon $20,000 and all must be paid upfront.
Spatafore was given until February 2022 to raise the funds necessary to receive the surgery, allowing her six months to fundraise. To date, she has raised around $8,000 and continues to find ways to raise money, such as hosting a garage sale this weekend consisting of items that people donated for her to sell.
“I want to be a mom again. I want to be able to take care of my kids and I think that’s the hardest thing is just being able to do that. I mean the fun things are great, but I just want to be a mom and wife again and not have my girls take care of me.”
Spatafore’s GoFundMe can be found at https://bit.ly/3umXEPv. Her garage sale will be located at 3309 Meadows Parkway this weekend.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
