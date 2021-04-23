The city has approved slightly more than $1.07 million to complete the Moving Montrose Forward 2021 Street Maintenance Project.
The money, approved by Montrose City Council, includes the award of a construction contract to Skip Huston Construction in the amount of $699,270 for asphalt patching work and a construction contract to A-1 Chipseal Company in the amount of $318,400 for slurry seal surface treatments.
City Engineer Scott Murphy said the city, starting in 2018, developed the Moving Montrose Forward (MoveMo) initiative, which placed a renewed focus on street maintenance, reducing traffic congestion, and improving pedestrian and vehicular mobility throughout the community.
As part of this effort, each year the city hires contractors to perform some of the larger-scale and specialized street maintenance construction. This contracted street maintenance work is in addition to typical routine maintenance activities performed by the city’s Streets Department.
The city’s street maintenance and capital plan are available on the MoveMo webpage and at https://tinyurl.com/COMStreetPlan.
The street maintenance plan identifies funding needs to sustainably maintain an acceptable pavement condition throughout the city and details how available funds should be allocated between the various types of maintenance activities (e.g., surface treatments, mill, and overlays, rebuild of failed roadways, etc).
Allocation of these funds is geared toward the creation of a comprehensive street maintenance program focused on striking a balance between maintenance of the better-condition roadways (keeping the “good roads good” and at a lower cost) and eventually restoring those that have experienced failure and are more costly to repair.
Asset management software and modeling are used to help prioritize appropriate maintenance treatments for the city’s roadways and best utilize limited resources.
MoveMo street maintenance efforts over the past several years have focused mostly on the improvement of minor arterial roadways approaching failure (e.g., overlays of Hillcrest, South Park, Nevada, etc). This year’s project intends to focus on surface treatments and patching.
With the exception of South Woodgate Road, this year’s patching work will focus on failed pavements west of Townsend Avenue within areas that city crews are also scheduled to crack seal in the near future. Ultimately, this work aims to get patching efforts on a similar rotation as crack sealing performed by in-house city crews.
Work under these contracts is scheduled to begin this month and extend into November. The anticipated traffic control measures and impacts are summarized below for each of the major work elements:
• Patching on South Woodgate and West Ogden
Work on Ogden Road will allow at least one lane of travel in each direction throughout construction. Patching work on South Woodgate will maintain at least one alternating lane of travel utilizing flaggers.
• All Remaining Patching
All other patching work will take place on lower-volume streets that will be closed to through traffic during patching operations but will remain open to local traffic needing to access residential or business driveways.
• Slurry Seals
Slurry seal work requires full closure of each roadway while the material is being applied and for approximately six hours while the material cures. Residents along roadways will be notified at least 48 hours ahead of time with door hangers and no-parking signage before work on their roadway begins.
Typically residents are able to plan their trips or park on nearby streets if needing to leave during the slurry seal process. Street work will be staggered to allow for parking on nearby streets during the application process. Access for emergency services will be available at all times during the project.
