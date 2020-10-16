The City of Montrose finished fourth nationwide in the annual Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation.
Residents of Montrose pledged to save more than 4 million gallons of water and reduce the use of more than 10,000 single-use plastic water bottles. In addition to this, Montrose residents pledged to prevent 232 pounds of waste from entering watersheds.
The final contest results added up to the conservation of more than 4.44 million gallons of water per year and 108,000 fewer pounds of waste being added into landfills. Potential savings included up to 30,000 gallons of oil, 15.5 million pounds of carbon dioxide, 276,000-kilowatt hours of electricity, and $55,000 dollars in consumer cost savings.
“The City of Montrose did quite well,” Mayor Barbara Bynum said in a press release last week. “Placing in the top five at number four is something we can be really proud of.”
Bynum also said that the challenge was a great way to remind people that water was a precious resource and to show them how many ways water could be conserved in their homes. The city shared the message through social media and information on its website.
A local contest was also held for water conservation by randomly selecting one person out of the 1,300 online pledgers to receive a portable shower system built by Geyser Technologies in Montrose. This recipient was Gary Robertson.
Montrose placed 4th in the nation for the population category of 5000 to 29900. The top 10 in this category included:
1. Laguna Beach, California
2. White Bear Lake, New Mexico
3. West Saint Paul, Minnesota
4. Montrose
5. Agoura Hills, California
6. Christiansburg, Virginia
7. Corinth, Texas
8. Yorkville, Illinois
9. Rexburg, Idaho
10. Hermosa Beach, California
In Montrose’s population category, 379 cities competed. Last year, Montrose finished sixth in the same population category. The City of Montrose has participated in the challenge each year since 2012.
Bynum also pledged to the challenge to promote others to do the same. “One thing I am being a lot more aware about is not using plastic water bottles,” Bynum said. “I hope that we keep participating and reminding our citizens to conserve water.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.