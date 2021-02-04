Music can be described as a cultural mirror, a melting pot of sounds that captures the soul, the heartbeat, and the cultures of a generation.
Genres like the blues and Americana serve as foundations of the music we listen to today.
Montrose native AJ Fullerton says this is the world he has delved into recently, making the genres the focus of his upcoming album, “The Forgiver and the Runaway.” The young blues and roots artist was signed by VizzTone Label Group and is looking forward to the album’s March 26 release.
Fullerton wrote 10 of the album’s 12 songs; the other two were written by JD Taylor and Colin Linden. “The Forgiver and the Runaway” also features Jake Friel and Paul Reddick.
“I feel good,” said Fullerton, who has already made a name for himself by nabbing 16 “Members Choice Awards” from the Colorado Blues Society in a span of just under five years. “It’s a little weird with all of the circumstances going on in the world right now.”
Fullerton said he had hoped to release the album last March, but the pandemic delayed his plans.
“I feel really strongly about it. I think it’s a well put together record of primarily original music that I feel strongly about,” he said.
Fullerton grew up in Montrose graduating from the Montrose High School in 2013.
While music had been his first love, Fullerton said he didn’t pick up his first guitar until he was 14.
“I’ve been collecting records, cassettes and CDs since I was 4 or 5,” Fullerton said. “I was about 14 when my dad came home one day with a guitar and told me I needed a hobby.”
The singer’s father also played guitar, much in the same style as Fullerton does now.
“Funny enough, within a month it took. I started learning songs and writing, then before I knew it, it became a full time hobby,” he said.
Around the time Fullerton graduated high school, singing and playing guitar turned into his career.
“I owe my dad a lot for giving me the kick in the pants to do this,” said Fullerton.
Fullerton released his first album in 2017; its success motivated him to continue.
“This is a record that means a lot to me,” he said. “It’s a much more mature record than my first release.”
Fullerton described his follow-up album with his new label, VizzTone, as a statement.
Between his first album release and “The Forgiver and the Runaway,” Fullerton became more seasoned with the production process, from knowing how to go into the studio, how to write the tracks, and how to work with a producer.
“It’s my first record coming out on a major label. It’s amazing, but a little scary as well,” Fullerton said.
Fullerton was not only able to produce the album in Toronto, Canada, but he had the opportunity to meet and work with a few of his musical heroes.
“Paul Reddick. He’s a very prolific, lyrical, poetic, Americana artist,” Fullerton said. “My producer got this idol and hero of mine to be a part of my record, but to actually play on the record with me.”
As much as Fullerton enjoyed the process of creating the album, he said that COVID had a major influence on the decision for the record release.
“It’s been weird. This is the longest I’ve gone without playing live since I started playing,” he said.
“When I was 15, I would play a show at least two or three times a month. The last couple of years, I was playing seasonally five to eight shows a week. Now, I might have an outdoor gig here or there, I might have a live stream.”
The bright side of the album, Fullerton explained, was that it provided more time to evaluate how the production team wanted to release the album, from the pre-production to the album art.
“You generally want to take a record you released and tour it. Get it out there, get a buzz on it, then you hit the road with it,” he said.
Once it became evident that touring wouldn’t be possible due to the pandemic, Fullerton and his team decided it was worthwhile to move forward with the release.
“I think it’s a cohesive work. It’s something I’ve been working on for a while now,” Fullerton said.
While art means something different to everyone, Fullerton noticed early on in the pandemic that people were appreciating how crucial art’s role is in everyday life.
“As soon as you take something away, you realize how much you miss it,” Fullerton said.
The artist explained that if you take away the concerts, the art gatherings, showings, plays, movie theaters, there is “this gaping hole in your life.”
People are now understanding how integral art and culture are in society now that the pandemic has socially distanced everyone.
“It’s so ubiquitous, so everywhere in our world, that so many overlook it. I think that’s how I look at art most recently, realizing the value it brings to society. I think we can all take it for granted, including artists like myself. It’s why I make records.” Fullerton said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.