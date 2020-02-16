Many Colorado athletes have performed some miraculous feats during the course of history, but one that will be remembered for his calm demeanor and his gifted will to win is Dale Stryker.
The Montrose native has an unusual story and an up-and-down career, during one of the formidable era's of high school wrestling.
For the record, Stryker won four straight state qualifying and four straight Colorado high school wrestling championships (1960-1963); at the time he was only the second wrestler to win four state titles, following Bob Thompson, also of Montrose.
In turning back the pages of history, Dale Stryker was born in Montrose on Jan. 22, 1945, to Robert and Jocey Stryker. They lived on a farm closer to Olathe than Montrose.
"I knew a lot of athletes who lived on the border near Olathe, but chose to go to Montrose. Of course, it was a bigger school and it seemed to offer more opportunities," Stryker shared.
The affable legend embarked on a journey at one of the most prestigious high school programs in the state. Montrose, according to Ed DeJulio, who was the radio (KUBC) voice of the Indians from 1951-1963, described the Montrose legacy in one word: “Dominate.”
“From 1956-1962, Montrose won six out of seven, team state championships. The record speaks for itself. Then if you add 15 individual champions during that span, that is an even more impressive tale of the tape,” DeJulio said.
Historians have looked at the period from 1950-1962, and Montrose was near the top each year, winning eight team titles in 13 years and crowned 24 individual gold medal winners. This was a seemingly impossible accomplishment, because wrestling was the major sport on the Western Slope. From 1950-1968, Western Slope teams won the top classification 14 out of the 19 years.
Stryker was introduced to wrestling in elementary school and continued on competing in the sport through junior high school. He won many tournaments along the way and was completely engulfed with the sport of wrestling. But once he realized how competitive he was and how it developed into being overly competitive — then winning consumed him.
"I did not like to lose to anyone, at anything, at anytime. Some people have a God-given talent for different things in the world and I believe that mine was to wrestle and win,” he said.
His high school record was 74-4.
During his first years of wrestling, he did not look ahead but stayed with his simple philosophy of "one match at a time,” as well as in life, "one step at a time.”
"I never even thought about winning state four times. To be honest with you, I don't even think, that I did anything that special," he said, in a sincere tone.
"I entered 20 tournaments, won 16, was second twice and did not place in two others. I was second in the National Division II at Western State College (Gunnison) and then won the same National Division II Tournament,” he explained about his career.
Looking back at his high school days, Stryker was a happy-go-lucky student, who was a farmer's son and was glad and proud to work the land.
Stryker won individual state titles in 1960 at 127 pounds; 1961 at 120 pounds; and 1962 at 127 pounds for Montrose.
However, an ironic twist of fate landed the three-time state champion in Grand Junction to finish his senior year of high school. There was a lot of talk about the move, which caught most of the fans by surprise. Why would a star athlete, a three-time state champion and one of the best in the Inter-Mountain Region go to the school of a bitter rival?
The two teams were considered the best in the state and when they met head-to-head, the duel would draw record crowds of “standing room only.” If the fans wanted a seat, they would have to be at the 8 p.m. match two hours early because 2,000 fans would fill the entire gym, no matter the home site. For the fans who could not get into the gym, they would sit in their cars and listen to the radio. Montrose was known to chain its doors shut, to insure that no one was going to sneak in.
Stryker was never told he could not wrestle his senior year at Montrose, after getting married in August of 1962. But the rule was in effect: "Married students were not allowed to participate in any extracurricular activities.”
Stryker enrolled at Montrose in September of 1962, but he had suspicions that his sports eligibility could be revoked. A normal individual would have given up at some point and he said that was a consideration: "I only had one more year to go and I loved the sport so much that I decided that I was going to get through it all.”
He looked into the rule concerning married students, which was not imposed by the Colorado High School Athletic Association, but by his own school district.
"I spoke with some local businessmen and discovered that my wrestling career was over at Montrose," he said.
"Consequently, I wrote a letter to Coach Carl Cox, asking him if I could transfer to Grand Junction High School. I did not consider any other school because I knew I wanted to go to a school that had a winning program. I was hoping that I would not have to pay a tuition fee, because money was going to be tight. Everything was happening real fast and many decisions had to be made about housing, food, my little family, a job, wrestling, money, transportation, etc.
"Coach Cox answered my letter immediately, and I mean right away! I am guessing he drove to Montrose and put his answer in my mail box, the same day he received my letter. It was a new adventure but Coach Cox, the wrestling team, teachers and the townspeople welcomed me with open arms. I could not believe how they treated me. I was special to them. They wanted me in Grand Junction! I would not believe how happy they were to have me in town and I was just as happy to be there as well," Stryker said.
The move was a shock at first for Stryker but he reverted to his philosophy of one step at time.
"We lived in a hotel and I went looking for work and it was a tough road but I was hired at different businesses in town. Burkey Lumber Company and Darren Cyphers, who ran a rental car lot, were the two I could depend on the most for work. My classes were scheduled to start at 10 a.m., so I was able to put in three hours of work before going to school." he said.
Stryker's teammates rallied around him and treated him like a “long lost brother” who was going to fuel the Tigers' plight and lead them to the Colorado State team championship. According to DeJulio, the Montrose fans continued to root for Dale, "They adored him and cheered him on, no matter what color the uniform he was wearing."
Yes, it happened, Stryker won his fourth individual title, was voted the MVP and his victories gave Grand Junction enough points to help edge Fruita 58-51 to win the team trophy. It was the fourth consecutive time Stryker was on a team that won a state crown — three at Montrose and one at Grand Junction High School.
It was on to college for Stryker in the fall of 1963, and it was a difficult venture for an athlete with a family.
"My first two years we got by okay, but I had to pay for my own tuition the last two years at Western State. I had several part-time jobs to make ends meet, including driving a milk truck to Salida at three o'clock in the morning. During long stretches of time I was sleeping only three hours a night and that coupled with wrestling trips/practice, losing weight, making sure my wife Carol was okay and taking time to be with my children ... it was a real struggle but I eventually won that battle,” he said.
But like a true champion, he survived and went on to graduate and he is currently retired, living in Delta. He has a son, Jerry, and daughter Launa. Dale was a school teacher for three years at Montrose Junior High after graduating from college, but eventually retired as a construction worker from GA Western of Grand Junction.
Ray Coca is the author of “Elite U.S. Dream Team: A Wrestling Story.”
