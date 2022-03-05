Montrose native provides life-saving flights and medicine to remote Papua New Guinea

Halfway around the world, in the southwestern Pacific, a Montrose-grown aviation nonprofit provides critical flights and medical care to the north coast region of Papua New Guinea.
Papua New Guinea (PNG), just north of Australia, encompasses the eastern half of New Guinea–the world’s second largest island. Although PNG is considered one of the Pacific’s most impoverished regions, the country has seen recent economic progress amidst its limited access to necessities and healthcare.
As early as 1994, Mark Palm of Montrose knew he wanted to be a part of the country’s solution after visiting the remote island with a friend.
It was there, after seeing the people’s need for help, that the dream of an aviation service first sprouted.
He helped establish Samaritan Aviation in 2000 as a Christian-based nonprofit organization that would go on to provide lifesaving flights to the only hospital serving 500,000 people in the East Sepik Province.
The nonprofit uses seaplanes to offer “access and hope to an area that really has none,” Palm explained.
Along the 700 mile Sepik River where the team works, approximately 250,000 people live remotely with no access to running water or electricity.
People in this region, according to Palm, live one to four days away from the province’s only hospital, putting many residents in critical danger of dying from treatable conditions. Residents have to travel by boat along the river to reach the hospital.
Palm’s team provides medical evacuation flights seven days to a week to patients with a variety of conditions or illnesses including mothers in labor, ailing newborns and children, snakebite patients, malaria infections and tuberculosis.
“If you can imagine being three days away from the nearest hospital,” Palm said. “Here in Montrose, we can’t even imagine that, right?”
Samaritan Aviation is the only flight service allowed to fly in PNG, and the only floatplanes in the region.
As the only team occupying the island’s skies, Samaritan Aviation has been able to develop consistency in emergency life flights and medicine deliveries.
After life-flighting patients to the hospital, the nonprofit’s “hospital ministry” team visits the recovering person, delivering food and clothes, and praying with them.
Palm described the process as “an amazing way to share God’s love through action.”
Palm moved to PNG with his wife and children in 2010 before acquiring the nonprofits’ first plane, recalling how he “put it back together” with a bag of tools.
That same year, Samaritan Aviation officially launched in the Oceania country.
Twelve years later, hope has turned into action as the nonprofit continues to grow. The aviation team now has ten families serving in PNG, five pilots and a medical director, along with six native families on staff.
“Montrose is really a special place because there’s a lot of people in this community who have been part of the organization for the last 22 years,” Palm said of the nonprofit’s origins. “Who have given in the early days even before we had airplanes, and before we were in Papua New Guinea for years and years, giving their time, talents and money to believing in the vision.”
The nonprofit now offers training for nurses, as well as leadership training and ministry services in the region’s villages.
The goal, he said, is to empower the Papua New Guineans to “lift them up and to grow them.”
Palm is excited to watch an organization that began as a small endeavor grow in capacity and capability, expanding the team’s ability to do more for the community.
Samaritan Aviation Board Member Joey Burns was first introduced to the ministry service nearly 20 years ago, before Palm acquired his first plane.
Launching their first plane in PNG was a milestone moment for the nonprofit, but human-centric moments stick out in Burns’ mind when he looks back on the last two decades.
He recalled the story of a woman nearing death in the region’s jungle. Palm and the rescue team were concerned she wouldn’t survive and extracted her to the hospital.
“Three days later, her husband shows up with the burial garb to pick his wife up in the hospital because he knew she was dead,” Burns remembered of the day. “And he met his wife and his two babies because she had twins, and they were all alive and thriving.”
Providing a need, he continued, is much like a drinking fountain in the desert. Service stems from the team’s love for people, instead of monetary gain.
The seaplanes serve as an extension of the team and their love for the people of PNG.
Samaritan Aviation’s services are funded entirely by grants and donations from individuals, foundations, churches and the PNG government.
Funding allows the team to deliver medical supplies to 40 different aid posts along the river. Thus far, they’ve delivered 230,000 pounds of medicine in their two seaplanes.
The nonprofit is busy planning its expansion through New Guinea to areas plagued with the same issues as PNG.
After facing a $300,000 shortage in grants due to the country’s pandemic shutdown, the nonprofit is fundraising to develop a second base for staff housing.
The new location would provide safe and secure housing, room for adding new families over the next four years, as well as housing for short-term mission groups and guests, and training facilities for missionaries, workers, nurses, community health initiatives and leadership.
Overall, the development will cost $1 million.
Palm made a visit home to Montrose this week, inviting the public on Wednesday, March 2 to view the nonprofit’s newest floatplane, a 1976 refurbished “amphibious” aircraft that can “sail” on water, according to Burns.
The new plane is slated for shipment to PNG in the next few months, which will increase the team’s capacity to serve remote communities.
Palm and Burns encourages people to engage in the ministry however they can. The nonprofit welcomes new volunteers and partners, but people can also contribute on a local level through the “Fuel for Life program.”
The program raises money to fuel the floatplanes, with donation options beginning at $25. Monthly donations can also be scheduled through the nonprofit’s website.
“I can’t stop supporting it now because I just know the need is so real,” Burns said of his time with Samaritan Aviation. “It’s so important and I’ve never seen anything in my life that has been as effective.”
For more information or to donate, visit Samaritan Aviation at samaritanaviation.org
