The Montrose Republican Women recently announced the 2020 Montrose County Republican Women scholarship recipients — Montrose High School graduate, Emily Hartman and Nucla High School graduate, Hailey Hibbert.
The young Republicans were honored by the MCRW Charter and each received a $1,000 higher education scholarship to the institution of her choice. MCRW said Hartman and Hibbert were two of many brilliant young ladies to apply for the scholarship. Applicants had to submit an essay discussing their Republican values and how these values relate to current American events.
Hartman is attending Benedictine College in Kansas to fulfill a teaching degree in elementary and special education.
Hibbert is attending an institution to learn medical coding with future plans of attending the business school of Northern Arizona University.
In addition to the $1,000 scholarship, they were given a certificate, medal, gift certificate, and honored with applause and cake. The ladies also received a personal video message from U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.
The MCRW, an 84-year charter, has a long standing in educating the electorate in Republican values, principles, process, policies, and politics; also, to increase the effectiveness of women in government. The scholarship is funded by sales of patriotic jewelry and donations by members and the community.
